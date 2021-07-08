The Cortes Campers Travel Trailer Is Built to Last, Smart, Lightweight, Pretty

These are some bold claims alright, but Cortes Campers promises the final product will live up to all of them (hat tip to New Atlas). Cortes Campers is a startup from Ohio, U.S., and its first entry in a new trailer lineup is the 17-foot (5.2-meter) Travel Trailer, a shiny, all-season, minimalist, utilitarian, lightweight and smart trailer that claims to break new ground on the market.
The Travel Trailer comes with either superior fiberglass or aluminized fiberglass shell, which makes it lighter and more durable than most small campers on the market, according to the makers. This is also the world’s only camper that uses biaxial layers in the construction. The patent-pending formula uses a sandwich of biaxial aluminized fiberglass layers with a DuPont honeycomb core, sealed with marine-grade gelcoat. The formula and the design are both inspired by marine and aerospace designs, Cortes Campers says.
“By utilizing the latest in lightweight aerospace materials, such as carbon fiber, etc., and incorporating the recently new process of vacuum infusion, Cortes Campers is able to offer a camper that is immune to corrosion, rust and rot, extremely lightweight all at a price that competes with traditional campers on the market,” the company promises.
Most trailers these days are not made to last, for the obvious reasons. This one is, though Cortes Campers seems torn on promising a product that will last a lifetime and one that will last more than a lifetime. The bottom line is that, without the possibility of rot and rust, and with a material that is lightweight but strong, this trailer is very sturdy. It’s not just your summer vacation solution, but a mobile home for all the summers to come.
The interior is rather sterile, though smart. Carbon fiber and fiberglass abound, because Cortes Campers takes personal offense against plywood or similar materials. Still, you get enough sleeping room for three people, or even four if two of them are children. You get Furrion appliances and entertainment equipment, of the kind used in glamping trailers and fancy boats, as the aforementioned media outlet notes.
You have a dinette with a table that converts into a two-person bed, and a sofa that can double as another single-person bed. You get a proper standing-height fridge, a nice sink, a three-burner stove with oven, a microwave, and some overhead storage. Additional storage is found in the wardrobe in the entryway and under the seats. Overall, the Travel Trailer offers a comfortable, though not exactly homey environment, with a focus on practicality and efficiency.
“Stronger, lighter, smarter. We've redefined recreational trailers,” Cortes Campers says without a trace of modesty. “Trailers” in the plural, because this is just one model that’s available for orders: the company is currently working on a teardrop trailer that it plans to sell soon. Future models will include various sizes for the Travel Trailer, an off-road teardrop model, and even a Class A motorhome.
The base model Travel Trailer starts at $47,950 for the aluminized fiberglass model (offered in several colors and with different layouts), and at $39,950 for the simple fiberglass model (also offered in different layouts, but a single color). Deliveries are, for the time being, limited to the United States, through a network of dealers.
The Travel Trailer comes with either superior fiberglass or aluminized fiberglass shell, which makes it lighter and more durable than most small campers on the market, according to the makers. This is also the world’s only camper that uses biaxial layers in the construction. The patent-pending formula uses a sandwich of biaxial aluminized fiberglass layers with a DuPont honeycomb core, sealed with marine-grade gelcoat. The formula and the design are both inspired by marine and aerospace designs, Cortes Campers says.
“By utilizing the latest in lightweight aerospace materials, such as carbon fiber, etc., and incorporating the recently new process of vacuum infusion, Cortes Campers is able to offer a camper that is immune to corrosion, rust and rot, extremely lightweight all at a price that competes with traditional campers on the market,” the company promises.
Most trailers these days are not made to last, for the obvious reasons. This one is, though Cortes Campers seems torn on promising a product that will last a lifetime and one that will last more than a lifetime. The bottom line is that, without the possibility of rot and rust, and with a material that is lightweight but strong, this trailer is very sturdy. It’s not just your summer vacation solution, but a mobile home for all the summers to come.
The interior is rather sterile, though smart. Carbon fiber and fiberglass abound, because Cortes Campers takes personal offense against plywood or similar materials. Still, you get enough sleeping room for three people, or even four if two of them are children. You get Furrion appliances and entertainment equipment, of the kind used in glamping trailers and fancy boats, as the aforementioned media outlet notes.
You have a dinette with a table that converts into a two-person bed, and a sofa that can double as another single-person bed. You get a proper standing-height fridge, a nice sink, a three-burner stove with oven, a microwave, and some overhead storage. Additional storage is found in the wardrobe in the entryway and under the seats. Overall, the Travel Trailer offers a comfortable, though not exactly homey environment, with a focus on practicality and efficiency.
“Stronger, lighter, smarter. We've redefined recreational trailers,” Cortes Campers says without a trace of modesty. “Trailers” in the plural, because this is just one model that’s available for orders: the company is currently working on a teardrop trailer that it plans to sell soon. Future models will include various sizes for the Travel Trailer, an off-road teardrop model, and even a Class A motorhome.
The base model Travel Trailer starts at $47,950 for the aluminized fiberglass model (offered in several colors and with different layouts), and at $39,950 for the simple fiberglass model (also offered in different layouts, but a single color). Deliveries are, for the time being, limited to the United States, through a network of dealers.