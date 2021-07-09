Potentially Perfect and Chinese 4x4 Camper Vehicle Sells for $12,000 on Alibaba

As you’ read this article, you’ll notice I keep calling the vehicle you see as nothing more than “This.” Well, it’s with good reason. Currently, the manufacturer’s website and Alibaba both refer to this vehicle as “Modern 4x4 Off Road Truck Camper,” as if that wasn’t obvious enough.
The real reason why I chose to bring This to your attention is because the deal seems just too good to be true. If everything pans out as regular business should, then potential customers are in for a real treat. Ok, so maybe I'm just being paranoid as the manufacturer or seller of This is a real company named Foshan Kindle Technology Co., Ltd, and according to Alibaba, the information displayed has been verified by TÜV Rheinland.
If you choose to order just one to two units, the price you’ll pay is $12,000 (€10,130 at current exchange rates), without shipping costs, or any other taxes included. Anything beyond two units, and you’ll save $400 (€337 at current exchange rates) on each piece. However, you’d be pressed hard to find any details about the actual vehicle that’s used as a base; Alibaba shows nothing.
We’re told that the material used in construction is aluminum, while flooring is “woodfloor.” No idea what the means, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that wood has something to do with it. What exactly, I'm not quite sure.
However, no matter what material was used in the construction of the frame or flooring, the camper can carry a max payload of 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs). If the base vehicle can do what it’s doing in those images, with this load on board, then it just might be worth every penny.
As for the interior of this vehicle, I was unable to find any images nor get in touch with the manufacturer on such short notice. However, if you do check out the manufacturer’s web page, there’s a little video that you can watch and get a glimpse of what it may be like inside.
What is made known are some of the exterior features. One of which is a decently equipped outdoor kitchen on a slide out. Grill, cooktop, storage drawer, and even induction cooktop and sink are all present. Above the kitchen sits a massive underbed storage compartment with access to whatever you may need to bring along or in case something needs fixing.
Now, something like this would still be worth it even if it has no heating or cooling or even wiring. Why the hell not? After all, for this sort of price, throw on an extra $8,000 (€6,747 at current exchange rates) and still have yourself an “off-road” camper for just $20,000 (€16,857 at current exchange rates). Who’s got the brass to risk it?
The real reason why I chose to bring This to your attention is because the deal seems just too good to be true. If everything pans out as regular business should, then potential customers are in for a real treat. Ok, so maybe I'm just being paranoid as the manufacturer or seller of This is a real company named Foshan Kindle Technology Co., Ltd, and according to Alibaba, the information displayed has been verified by TÜV Rheinland.
If you choose to order just one to two units, the price you’ll pay is $12,000 (€10,130 at current exchange rates), without shipping costs, or any other taxes included. Anything beyond two units, and you’ll save $400 (€337 at current exchange rates) on each piece. However, you’d be pressed hard to find any details about the actual vehicle that’s used as a base; Alibaba shows nothing.
We’re told that the material used in construction is aluminum, while flooring is “woodfloor.” No idea what the means, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that wood has something to do with it. What exactly, I'm not quite sure.
However, no matter what material was used in the construction of the frame or flooring, the camper can carry a max payload of 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs). If the base vehicle can do what it’s doing in those images, with this load on board, then it just might be worth every penny.
As for the interior of this vehicle, I was unable to find any images nor get in touch with the manufacturer on such short notice. However, if you do check out the manufacturer’s web page, there’s a little video that you can watch and get a glimpse of what it may be like inside.
What is made known are some of the exterior features. One of which is a decently equipped outdoor kitchen on a slide out. Grill, cooktop, storage drawer, and even induction cooktop and sink are all present. Above the kitchen sits a massive underbed storage compartment with access to whatever you may need to bring along or in case something needs fixing.
Now, something like this would still be worth it even if it has no heating or cooling or even wiring. Why the hell not? After all, for this sort of price, throw on an extra $8,000 (€6,747 at current exchange rates) and still have yourself an “off-road” camper for just $20,000 (€16,857 at current exchange rates). Who’s got the brass to risk it?