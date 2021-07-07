Pandemax Vehicle Concept Shames R1T and Cybertruck With Capable Off-Road Design

Vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck and R1T from Rivian are already setting a trend for what future off-road vehicles could end up looking like. On the other hand, as technology advances and visual appeal changes, off-road vehicles of the future could very well turn out like Pandemax Vehicle Concept.
Radek Stepan is the mind behind this bewildering off-road idea. This vehicle enthusiast from Prague, Czech Republic, describes the project as nothing more than a “Quick exercise of making off-road vehicle.” However, in whatever amount of time Radek completed this project, it still showcases some very neat features and tech that should be included in vehicles like these.
I’ll just get right into it. Looking at the body you won’t see any doors that allow access into the vehicle. Instead, wait for it, entry into the cab is made from the front of the vehicle. The way this happens is through a function like that seen on military cargo planes, where the nose of the craft lifts to offer access inside.
hydraulic system, while the flooring lowers to ground level along with the seats. All you must do is take a seat, push a button, and everything closes into place like on a roller coaster, with you inside.
This sort of idea and design I’ve seen before, but I'm not quite sure where. I think I may have dreamed of something like this once. However, if a vehicle like this was to pop up on the market, I’m sure a handful of people that would go bonkers and probably put in their life savings just to own it. Imagine rolling up to your local restaurant and you get out of the car in this way. The ultimate flex if you ask me.
One reason why I mentioned the R1T and Cybertruck, is because it looks as if both these vehicles may have been used as inspiration for the Pandemax, even though Radek doesn’t clearly state this.
A feature that has a bit of the Cybertruck appeal is the cab and its blend into the truck bed, which, might I add, is covered by what looks to be a retractable truck bed cover. Unlike the Cybertruck, the bed you see is flat, with panel geometry resembling some features seen on the R1T and other current trucks. The wheel wells on the other hand, seem to be a blend between Tesla and Rivian looks.
undercarriage components are visible. If this is true, this is just the sort of ride you’ll want for the future. Why? A couple of reasons.
Some electric drivetrains of a few current EVs, and possibly all future EVs, the motor is housed in the wheels. In doing so, vehicles like the Pandemax offer a much higher ground clearance and able to tackle rougher terrains, while keeping everything nice and snag-free as there’s nothing to get hung up on. And, if motors are mounted into the wheels, the Pandemax should offer wonderful control and traction.
Along the sides of the vehicle, you can see three panels. Since this design is one destined to be taking you on off-road journeys, these areas are usually designed for storage. If you’ve got a tent, toss it in here. Tools to fix an eventual flat, also here. Heck, maybe, just maybe, you can install a camp kitchen, just like Rivian.
I’m not saying that all-terrain vehicles of the future will look like this, or even include that awesome access function, but it doesn’t stop anyone from dreaming, after all, who ever thought that the Cybertruck would make it to production.
Radek Stepan is the mind behind this bewildering off-road idea. This vehicle enthusiast from Prague, Czech Republic, describes the project as nothing more than a “Quick exercise of making off-road vehicle.” However, in whatever amount of time Radek completed this project, it still showcases some very neat features and tech that should be included in vehicles like these.
I’ll just get right into it. Looking at the body you won’t see any doors that allow access into the vehicle. Instead, wait for it, entry into the cab is made from the front of the vehicle. The way this happens is through a function like that seen on military cargo planes, where the nose of the craft lifts to offer access inside.
hydraulic system, while the flooring lowers to ground level along with the seats. All you must do is take a seat, push a button, and everything closes into place like on a roller coaster, with you inside.
This sort of idea and design I’ve seen before, but I'm not quite sure where. I think I may have dreamed of something like this once. However, if a vehicle like this was to pop up on the market, I’m sure a handful of people that would go bonkers and probably put in their life savings just to own it. Imagine rolling up to your local restaurant and you get out of the car in this way. The ultimate flex if you ask me.
One reason why I mentioned the R1T and Cybertruck, is because it looks as if both these vehicles may have been used as inspiration for the Pandemax, even though Radek doesn’t clearly state this.
A feature that has a bit of the Cybertruck appeal is the cab and its blend into the truck bed, which, might I add, is covered by what looks to be a retractable truck bed cover. Unlike the Cybertruck, the bed you see is flat, with panel geometry resembling some features seen on the R1T and other current trucks. The wheel wells on the other hand, seem to be a blend between Tesla and Rivian looks.
undercarriage components are visible. If this is true, this is just the sort of ride you’ll want for the future. Why? A couple of reasons.
Some electric drivetrains of a few current EVs, and possibly all future EVs, the motor is housed in the wheels. In doing so, vehicles like the Pandemax offer a much higher ground clearance and able to tackle rougher terrains, while keeping everything nice and snag-free as there’s nothing to get hung up on. And, if motors are mounted into the wheels, the Pandemax should offer wonderful control and traction.
Along the sides of the vehicle, you can see three panels. Since this design is one destined to be taking you on off-road journeys, these areas are usually designed for storage. If you’ve got a tent, toss it in here. Tools to fix an eventual flat, also here. Heck, maybe, just maybe, you can install a camp kitchen, just like Rivian.
I’m not saying that all-terrain vehicles of the future will look like this, or even include that awesome access function, but it doesn’t stop anyone from dreaming, after all, who ever thought that the Cybertruck would make it to production.