Tesla Cybertruck Gets Digital Reboot as A-Team GMC Vandura Replacement

Last we heard of the guys that make up the A-Team was in 2010, the year when they finally got their film made. Back then, they were busy clearing their names after being set up by corrupt forces.
They did so using the usual arsenal of weapons and yes, a tank falling from an aircraft, slowed down and steered by firing shells, but also a more modern incarnation of the famed GMC Vandura that was all the craze when the A-Team was nothing more than a TV series.
Together with the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from KITT, the Dodge Charger General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard, or the Christine Plymouth Fury, the Vanguard is perhaps one of the most famous movie cars of the 1980s.
Now, insane and as in-tone with the series as it was, the A-Team movie from 2010 will not spawn a sequel any time soon. The reason: the disastrous box office results, of course, meaning the fact the movie netted just $80 million while running in American theaters.
Should a sequel be made years from now, though, the iconic Vanguard will probably have to be replaced with something more modern and, most likely, powered by electricity instead of the good old ICE hardware. And what better vehicle to take its place than the Cybertruck?
Tesla’s electric insanity is not a van, true, but that didn’t stop renderers from British insurance company Money from imagining the electric truck as the vehicle of choice for the next Hannibal, Face, B.A. Baracus, Murdock and Lynch.
Now, the Cybertruck we have here has not been digitally transformed into a van, and the A-Team connections can only be seen in the red lines running on the thing’s body from front to rear, and the elevated spoiler at the back, so nothing spectacular here.
But this exercise only makes us wonder what movie will the Cybertruck be the star of first.
