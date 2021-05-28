2022 Tesla Cybertruck Solar Tonneau Cover, Cyberliving Trailer Teased in Patents

Expected to enter production in late 2021 for the 2022 model year at Gigafactory Texas near Austin, the Cybertruck still has many secrets to uncover. One of them is the integrated tonneau cover with solar cells, detailed in great detail by a patent filed by Tesla back in November.
The patent bears publication number WO/2021/102174 and confirms a very old tweet from Papa Musk. Back in November 2019, he claimed that solar power might generate 15 miles (24 kilometers) per day. Tesla has plenty of experience in embedding solar cells in roof tiles, which explains why the all-new Cybertruck will offer a solar tonneau cover at some point.
Drawings further reveal the cover moving in and out of an opening located between the cab and bed along a set of channels on the sides of the bed. The cover is pictured with an electric motor responsible for retracting or deploying it, but that’s not all. Instead of the 12-volt battery, the larger lithium-ion battery responsible for propulsion is charged by the solar cells.
Another patent, which bears publication number WO/2021/102284, gives us a glimpse of “context sensitive user interface for enhanced vehicle operation.” In plain English, make that UI features that include a driving range of 610 miles (982 kilometers) in the upper right corner of the infotainment touchscreen, a towing capacity of 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms), and a trailer that may preview the infamous Cyberliving trailer.
The name is easily explained by the monster battery of the range-topping Cybertruck, which can power a roomy trailer for off-the-grid enthusiasts for many days. The problem is, 20,000 pounds of towing capacity seems a little too much because the online configurator for the Cybertruck promises 14,000-plus pounds (6,350 kilograms) at most for the tri-motor version.
At the time of writing, three variants are listed at $39,900, $49,900, and $69,900, excluding the $10,000 Full Self-Driving Capability. The most affordable will enter production in late 2022, while the more expensive options are due to roll off the line in late 2021 as per the build-your-own tool.
