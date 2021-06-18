Alterra 600 Can Conquer Any Trail, Just Pick Your Next Off-Grid Summer Adventure

If you’re ready for new adventures this summer and want to explore even more than before, you’ll need a strong companion that can take you anywhere, keep you comfortable and never let you down when things get rough. Arctic Cat’s Alterra 600 is all that.
More power, better control and uncompromising comfort – these are some of the features that make Arctic Cat’s new ATV a great choice for off-grid adventures. The new 600cc, 45 hp engine gives you more power, while the new suspension system, with larger shocks and standard power steering, makes sure you have a smooth ride, no matter how bumpy the trail is. And, speaking of bumps, they’ll be less of a nuisance because with the new Alterra 600 you’ll have more than a foot between you and the ground. With up to 12.25” ground clearance, almost no obstacle can stand between you and the road.
Another innovation of the Alterra 600 range is the chassis with a lower center of gravity for better balance. And you’ll also feel more comfortable when driving, thanks to the ergonomic control placement and optimized exhaust routing, which keeps you away from the heat. The fun part is that you also get to stay connected with your friends, if the whole crew is going for a ride. With the optional dash-mounted Garmin GPS, you can keep in touch with them and stay on track.
Arctic Cat’s Alterra 600 line includes 4 models, ranging from the standard Alterra 600 EPS to the Alterra 600 Special Edition that comes with 14” aluminum wheels, bigger, 27” tires and a winch with a 3,500 lbs. capacity. The SE is the only model in the range with not only a premium front bumper and front and rear racks, but also rack extenders.
Pricing for the Alterra 600 ranges from $8,399 for the EPS model, to $9,999 for the Alterra 600 SE.
If you would love to go trail riding, but it’s not in your budget right now, you could still go on a off-grid adventure this summer. The Minnesota-based brand is currently offering the chance to win not only a test drive, but a 2-day, all-expense paid trip to one of 5 incredible trail riding destinations, all you have to do is sign up. Entries are open until July 26.
