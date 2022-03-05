We Need a Murdered-Out, Unique Ram 3500 Falcon 8 Truck Camper In Our Life

The first time we found out about Loki Basecamp was in the middle of 2021’s summer road trip season. Right now, Lady Winter keeps surrounding us with all its beautiful quirks, like snow, ice, and high wind gusts. No worries, though. Another road trip season will soon be upon us. And it is never too early to start planning... or embarking on a snowy adventure.
A case in point is the latest Loki Basecamp build, a menacingly all-black Ram 3500 Falcon 8. As opposed to the newly-minted Icarus series that aims for complete independence during off-grid adventures, the former is probably one of the most versatile traditional four-season slide-ins on the market.
So versatile that it could easily join the murdered-out customization community if it wanted to. But let us explain why we are so stocked about this Stellantis truck camper. Loki Basecamp currently has two series available: Falcon and Icarus. As well as an electric one (Rivian, Cybertruck, F-150 Lightning) in the planning stage.
168k in CAD dollars, as the new owners of the home-away-from-home are Alexandre and Valérie, a couple from Canada.
Clearly, this build is of the no expenses spared variety, as Loki Basecamp was quick to point out. Handcrafted, this Ram 3500 camper has all the makings of something that will have no problem with extreme adventures. Feel free to check out the studio photos courtesy of Loki’s social media reel. And then let us head out into the wilderness with the family for a little bit of snow camper atmosphere!
As for the specifications and details about this mesmerizing all-black (both truck and custom camper) build, we are just going to have to rely on the little that Loki shared before the customer delivery. For example, the company enhanced this camper based on their initial prototype from last year (an almost just as cool Ford F-Series). Now, they “extensively refined and enhanced many accessories and features. The large rear hatch was completely redesigned, and additional storage was added through the unit.”
Ram 3500 were enhanced with a contrasting blue finish for the newly-developed custom rear seat conversion. Ready to take on additional cargo, the rear seats were “deleted” and in their place has appeared a versatile utility storage area.
Additionally, this is also an off-grid conversion. As such, Loki’s “massive” lithium batteries deliver their energy directly in the bed of the truck, while the smart “power management system decides automatically how to recharge the power pack by using either the solar panels, the truck's high-efficiency alternator, or a direct plugin.” Oh, and do not get fooled for a moment by the menacing all-black attire being a sign of sense and sensibility.
This is because the interior shines through as a beacon of luxury, complete with all the premium utilities – from wood veneer to the latest kitchen appliances – one would expect from such a custom build. We, for example, we're fascinated by the deep contrast between the matching-black off-road traction boards and the premium vibe of the cozy cabin... So, we have earmarked one on our wish list!
