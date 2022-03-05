How an Essential Google Maps Feature Stopped Working After a Major Android Update

Obviously, this is something that makes total sense behind the wheel, as it helps reduce the driving distraction substantially, while also allowing users to reach a configured destination more conveniently.
Unfortunately, bugs that break down essential Google Maps features aren’t that uncommon, and the release of Android 12, one of the most anticipated operating system updates in the last 12 months, is just the living proof in this regard.
Some of the users who installed Android 12 on their devices ended up struggling with a problem they totally didn’t see coming: the voice navigation no longer works when they’re on a phone call, which means they need to rely on the visual instructions for the whole thing.
First and foremost, as we said already, it seems the whole thing is happening after the update to Android 12. It’s not exactly clear why an operating system update is interfering with an essential feature of Google Maps, but not a single user has reported the glitch on Android 11. It’s exclusive to the new operating system version, and it showed up shortly after the rollout started in late 2021.
Then, various phone models are affected. In theory, you’d expect a much smoother experience on a Google Pixel, but this obviously isn’t the case. After all, it’s a Google phone running a Google app on top of a Google operating system. Well, the Pixel is also struggling with the same glitch as several models from Samsung do.
The audio guidance is lost only during an active phone call. This means the person behind the wheel needs not only to pay attention to the conversation, but also to occasionally check out the screen for instructions, and we all know this is a big no-no.
Users claim that once they hang up the call, the audio guidance is back and working properly, so it’s pretty clear there’s some sort of glitch that disables the Google Maps sound when you’re talking on the phone.
The same thing happens on both old and new versions of Google Maps, and updating to the latest build makes no difference. This seems to indicate the one to blame is none other than Android 12. In other words, if Google eventually decides to come up with a fix, there’s a very good chance it’s part of an operating system update and not included in a new Google Maps build.
Google Maps, downgrading to older versions, enabling and disabling Bluetooth, changing various app settings (including the guidance volume and all the related options), and so on. The Google Maps navigation guidance simply stops during an active phone no matter what.
The bad news is the error seems to be getting more widespread, as there are lots of complaints posted online, both on Google’s support forums and on social media platforms.
Google hasn’t responded to all these reports, so as far as the company is concerned, the bug is yet to be acknowledged. Of course, we have no clue if the company is aware of the problem and whether it’s at least looking into the thing, but we have reached out to Google for more information, and we’ll post an update if and when we hear back.
Until then, just make sure you always keep your phone fully up-to-date because who knows when a fix could go live.
Unfortunately, bugs that break down essential Google Maps features aren’t that uncommon, and the release of Android 12, one of the most anticipated operating system updates in the last 12 months, is just the living proof in this regard.
Some of the users who installed Android 12 on their devices ended up struggling with a problem they totally didn’t see coming: the voice navigation no longer works when they’re on a phone call, which means they need to rely on the visual instructions for the whole thing.
First and foremost, as we said already, it seems the whole thing is happening after the update to Android 12. It’s not exactly clear why an operating system update is interfering with an essential feature of Google Maps, but not a single user has reported the glitch on Android 11. It’s exclusive to the new operating system version, and it showed up shortly after the rollout started in late 2021.
Then, various phone models are affected. In theory, you’d expect a much smoother experience on a Google Pixel, but this obviously isn’t the case. After all, it’s a Google phone running a Google app on top of a Google operating system. Well, the Pixel is also struggling with the same glitch as several models from Samsung do.
The audio guidance is lost only during an active phone call. This means the person behind the wheel needs not only to pay attention to the conversation, but also to occasionally check out the screen for instructions, and we all know this is a big no-no.
Users claim that once they hang up the call, the audio guidance is back and working properly, so it’s pretty clear there’s some sort of glitch that disables the Google Maps sound when you’re talking on the phone.
The same thing happens on both old and new versions of Google Maps, and updating to the latest build makes no difference. This seems to indicate the one to blame is none other than Android 12. In other words, if Google eventually decides to come up with a fix, there’s a very good chance it’s part of an operating system update and not included in a new Google Maps build.
Google Maps, downgrading to older versions, enabling and disabling Bluetooth, changing various app settings (including the guidance volume and all the related options), and so on. The Google Maps navigation guidance simply stops during an active phone no matter what.
The bad news is the error seems to be getting more widespread, as there are lots of complaints posted online, both on Google’s support forums and on social media platforms.
Google hasn’t responded to all these reports, so as far as the company is concerned, the bug is yet to be acknowledged. Of course, we have no clue if the company is aware of the problem and whether it’s at least looking into the thing, but we have reached out to Google for more information, and we’ll post an update if and when we hear back.
Until then, just make sure you always keep your phone fully up-to-date because who knows when a fix could go live.