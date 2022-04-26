Stockman Rover Trailer Is a Tough Pocket Rocket Designed for Instant, Stress-Free Setup

Aussie trailer manufacturer Stockman has been around since 2006 and boasts of its products being among the most user-friendly on the market. The Rover off-road teardrop camper is the perfect proof of that, being described as a pocket rocket that can be instantly set up.
There’s no shortage of camper trailers out there, that’s nothing new. But it does require some browsing around to find something that is feature-packed, ergonomic, and user-friendly at the same time. That’s exactly what the Stockman Rover promises to offer, with its instant set-up and surprisingly large interior space. This teardrop trailer camper also has a solid construction, as it was designed for off-road adventures.
The Rover is 16.4 ft (5 m) long, 7 ft (2.1 m) wide, and has a tare weight of 2,380 lb (1,080 kg). It is equipped with 17” alloy wheels with all-terrain tires and comes with individual suspension with coil springs and dual shocks.
Stockman threw in an awning on the roof and it only takes you 30 seconds to set it up. Unless you’re dealing with heavy winds, you don’t need any pegs for it. You can also opt for 200W solar panels on the roof.
The trailer has a comfortable and insulated cabin that was large enough to fit a 160 mm (6.2”) queen-size mattress. Two airy windows keep the Rover well ventilated and they come with a midge screen. There’s also a roof vent with a two-way fan.
Other notable amenities are the four USB plugs, two cigarette plugs, two reading lights, as well as exterior and kitchen lights, and a CD player with both indoor and outdoor speakers.
The kitchen in the rear comes with a 107L fridge with freezer, a swing-out barbeque/cooker (not included in the basic package), a gas burner, and a stainless sink with an electric pump and tap. There are also drawers and cabinets for storage.
An easily portable shower tent ensures you keep your adventures clean.
Stockman offers its Rover in three available packages, with the most basic one starting at approximately US$32,000. The priciest version will cost you around US$47,400. You can find all the details you need on the manufacturer’s website.
