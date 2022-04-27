Bitser Is a Three-Bedroom Haven on Wheels in an Avocado Tree Orchard

The tiny home “revolution” isn’t showing any signs of fading away, on the contrary. It’s expanding to the hospitality industry as well, meaning that it’s not just about the freedom of a mobile personal dwelling, but also about a new, sustainable perspective on vacation accommodation options.
Forget boring hotels and conventional houses, the new wave of vacation tiny homes combines can give anyone a taste of would it’s like to live in a home on wheels. Incredibly versatile despite the space limitations, tiny houses can be designed and configured as rustic cabins, modern farmhouse-like dwellings, or anything in-between.
Build Tiny is a very popular builder in New Zealand, known for its ingenious designs and beautiful interiors. Bitser is one of its latest creations, described as “anything but ordinary.” It’s big enough for a small group or a family of four, thanks to its three-bedroom layout. One queen-sized bedroom is on the ground floor, while the other two, with a queen-size and a single bed, are upstairs, with a ladder leading up to them.
Guests can cook their meals in the well-equipped, modern kitchen, and enjoy them outdoors, in the beautiful outside dining area. Like all of the Build Tiny creations, Bitser blends eco-friendly features with modern amenities, such as TV and WI-FI. However, this Airbnb doesn’t include heating, air conditioning, or a washing machine. What it does offer is a great view, since it’s located in an avocado orchard in the Katikati area.
Those interested in spending some time inside this tiny home would wake up to a lovely garden view. Plus, there’s a unique library available, exclusively related to tiny homes, so that they can find out even more about these homes on wheels. The Build Tiny homes always show an impressive attention to details, such as this interesting library. Even children’s books and toys are available in this family-friendly rental, and a composting toilet adds to the “tiny home full experience.”
Bitser isn’t meant to be someone’s forever home, but it welcomes guests for approximately $140 (NZ $213) per night. It would be a great way to get a taste of home-on-wheels living and become inspired for a personal tiny home project.
