Fuel Nation Prime Is a Unique Garage That Invites You To Sleep With Your Metal Beauties

Folks, Metron Garage is a crew made up of a bunch of automotive enthusiasts, designers, architects, and craftsmen with love for designing some of the world's most flashy and luxury-filled garages. With around 30 years of experience in building such structures, you can bet your bottom dollar that this crew will meet the exact needs of your priceless vehicles.
One such structure, which does a little more than shelter your cars, is Fuel Nation Prime (FNP). About that "little more" I just mentioned, it has a lot to do with the fact that this structure is modular. Yes, this means that it can be built and compartmentalized to owners' needs. Sure, you'll have a place to lay your Bugatti to rest after a Sunday cruise, but above all, if you just can't sleep without the smell of exhaust in your nostrils, you can easily reserve a wing of the FNP for nothing more than living quarters.
And when I say living quarters, I really mean it. You can design this garage-o-home to include everything from a bathroom to multiple bedrooms and even kitchens and lounges. Want a game room fit with a pool table, darts, foosball table, and some fridges with carbonated infusions of bitter hops? This is the place to have it all.
something like this. If that's the case, you'll need to go through quite the process of getting something like this built in your area. First off, you'll be asked to dish out some unknown amount of cash (each garage is unique), and then it's on to the legal paperwork, meetings, and approval after approval to ensure that your garage-home-thing doesn't encroach on the environment or disrupt to local skyline. With all that cleared and out of the way, Metron's teams will ensure everything is sound and finally open the doors for your family.
Because you can customize nearly every aspect of your FNP, let's say you decide to leave the ground floor for nothing but your favorite whips. What now? There has to be a place where you can get some shuteye. All you would need to do is utilize the second floor of the garage for the living spaces I mentioned earlier.
slice of heaven and leave the day behind. Maybe you'll take a hot shower, whip up a meal, and then enjoy it as you watch the setting sun through two-story floor-to-ceiling windows. That sounds like one heck of a life. If you installed a little personal gym, just imagine the workouts.
Once you're ready for bed and all, you can take a quick stroll back downstairs, kiss your adorable hunks of metal goodnight, and then it's lights out. Maybe you've grabbed your blankie and decided to crash next to your now silent Ferrari. You say you love cars? Until you spend the night next to your beloved Gullwing, only to wake up to the Sun's rays bouncing off its silver paint, I'm not sure you can. But Fuel Nation Prime can change all that.
One such structure, which does a little more than shelter your cars, is Fuel Nation Prime (FNP). About that "little more" I just mentioned, it has a lot to do with the fact that this structure is modular. Yes, this means that it can be built and compartmentalized to owners' needs. Sure, you'll have a place to lay your Bugatti to rest after a Sunday cruise, but above all, if you just can't sleep without the smell of exhaust in your nostrils, you can easily reserve a wing of the FNP for nothing more than living quarters.
And when I say living quarters, I really mean it. You can design this garage-o-home to include everything from a bathroom to multiple bedrooms and even kitchens and lounges. Want a game room fit with a pool table, darts, foosball table, and some fridges with carbonated infusions of bitter hops? This is the place to have it all.
something like this. If that's the case, you'll need to go through quite the process of getting something like this built in your area. First off, you'll be asked to dish out some unknown amount of cash (each garage is unique), and then it's on to the legal paperwork, meetings, and approval after approval to ensure that your garage-home-thing doesn't encroach on the environment or disrupt to local skyline. With all that cleared and out of the way, Metron's teams will ensure everything is sound and finally open the doors for your family.
Because you can customize nearly every aspect of your FNP, let's say you decide to leave the ground floor for nothing but your favorite whips. What now? There has to be a place where you can get some shuteye. All you would need to do is utilize the second floor of the garage for the living spaces I mentioned earlier.
slice of heaven and leave the day behind. Maybe you'll take a hot shower, whip up a meal, and then enjoy it as you watch the setting sun through two-story floor-to-ceiling windows. That sounds like one heck of a life. If you installed a little personal gym, just imagine the workouts.
Once you're ready for bed and all, you can take a quick stroll back downstairs, kiss your adorable hunks of metal goodnight, and then it's lights out. Maybe you've grabbed your blankie and decided to crash next to your now silent Ferrari. You say you love cars? Until you spend the night next to your beloved Gullwing, only to wake up to the Sun's rays bouncing off its silver paint, I'm not sure you can. But Fuel Nation Prime can change all that.