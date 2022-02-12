Prefab System S Grants You the Benefits of a Modern Sauna Anywhere You Want

Folks, before you is a free-standing and turn-key sauna dubbed System S. That's right, you can literally take the pleasure of enjoying a sauna and move it wherever you feel you've found that perfect view.
But, before we get to chatting about System S, it should help to know a bit of the team that manufactures this unit, The Backcountry Hut Company (BHC). If you've never heard of this crew from Vancouver, Canada, they've been in the prefab business since 2015.
Over the years, they've developed four Systems to show the world what they can do, but Systems S is the only construction requiring no assembly. Just throw it on a trailer, and you're off. How you go about doing that is a different story; forklifts and quite a few of them.
As mentioned, System S is not a home; it's nothing more than a sauna where to go after a long day's work. However, considering you're paying 44,900 CAD (35,353 USD at current exchange rates) for this flex, you can clearly expect more than just a cube with walls and wood seating. Sure enough, there is more than meets the eye with this one.
Overall, the frame is completed with 2x4 studs and plates and employs a 2x8 joist and rafter system. Outside, painted rib steel cladding lines the exterior while a custom roof flashing is also in place.
On the other hand, the interior is completed using clear cedar and makes up everything from the benches to the walls, ceiling, and even floor. As for how much space these benches create, there are two layers to the setup, but it's not clear how long or wide each layer may be. Judging by the images in the gallery, you should have no problem fitting a group of six or more inside.
Guests will also have the possibility to enjoy a view of the world around them via a double-glazed window that's also been tempered and sits mounted on a heat-tolerant fiberglass frame. If evening catches you in the sauna, lighting is found under the benches.
If things get too hot inside, a small sitting area is available in front of the window where you can cool off while slightly protected by the elements. Why not set up a little café table and pillows during the warmer months?
One thing you may find different from traditional saunas is the inclusion of a very modern heating system. Powering your new-age experience is nothing more than a Tylo Sense Pure 8 heater.
kW heater can pump out up to 110 Celsius (230 Fahrenheit) temperatures under wet or dry settings. Since it's suitable for up to 12 cubic meters (423 cubic meters), it should have no issues heating up System S. To help you keep track and control of the interior, a touch control panel can be mounted wherever you choose.
Combing through a PDF file I found on the manufacturer's website, you will need an electrician to come in and connect you to a local grid. That and setting up a temporary or permanent foundation is all the work you'll need to do in welcoming your new System S.
Overall, I couldn't find just how much System S weighs, but in all, it's 10.1 ft (3.1 m) long and 8.1 ft (2.5 m) wide. At its highest point, it's 8.71 ft (2.65 m).
Personally, I'd see if I can equip System S with solar panels, inverter, and batteries. After all, if you've got the cash for a prefabricated and mobile sauna, you should definitely invest in a mobile power system.
I wonder how many people would go out and buy a sauna like this one rather than just grab a membership somewhere in town.
But, before we get to chatting about System S, it should help to know a bit of the team that manufactures this unit, The Backcountry Hut Company (BHC). If you've never heard of this crew from Vancouver, Canada, they've been in the prefab business since 2015.
Over the years, they've developed four Systems to show the world what they can do, but Systems S is the only construction requiring no assembly. Just throw it on a trailer, and you're off. How you go about doing that is a different story; forklifts and quite a few of them.
As mentioned, System S is not a home; it's nothing more than a sauna where to go after a long day's work. However, considering you're paying 44,900 CAD (35,353 USD at current exchange rates) for this flex, you can clearly expect more than just a cube with walls and wood seating. Sure enough, there is more than meets the eye with this one.
Overall, the frame is completed with 2x4 studs and plates and employs a 2x8 joist and rafter system. Outside, painted rib steel cladding lines the exterior while a custom roof flashing is also in place.
On the other hand, the interior is completed using clear cedar and makes up everything from the benches to the walls, ceiling, and even floor. As for how much space these benches create, there are two layers to the setup, but it's not clear how long or wide each layer may be. Judging by the images in the gallery, you should have no problem fitting a group of six or more inside.
Guests will also have the possibility to enjoy a view of the world around them via a double-glazed window that's also been tempered and sits mounted on a heat-tolerant fiberglass frame. If evening catches you in the sauna, lighting is found under the benches.
If things get too hot inside, a small sitting area is available in front of the window where you can cool off while slightly protected by the elements. Why not set up a little café table and pillows during the warmer months?
One thing you may find different from traditional saunas is the inclusion of a very modern heating system. Powering your new-age experience is nothing more than a Tylo Sense Pure 8 heater.
kW heater can pump out up to 110 Celsius (230 Fahrenheit) temperatures under wet or dry settings. Since it's suitable for up to 12 cubic meters (423 cubic meters), it should have no issues heating up System S. To help you keep track and control of the interior, a touch control panel can be mounted wherever you choose.
Combing through a PDF file I found on the manufacturer's website, you will need an electrician to come in and connect you to a local grid. That and setting up a temporary or permanent foundation is all the work you'll need to do in welcoming your new System S.
Overall, I couldn't find just how much System S weighs, but in all, it's 10.1 ft (3.1 m) long and 8.1 ft (2.5 m) wide. At its highest point, it's 8.71 ft (2.65 m).
Personally, I'd see if I can equip System S with solar panels, inverter, and batteries. After all, if you've got the cash for a prefabricated and mobile sauna, you should definitely invest in a mobile power system.
I wonder how many people would go out and buy a sauna like this one rather than just grab a membership somewhere in town.