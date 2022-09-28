Looks Closely, and the Lambo Aventador SVJ Will Unravel Its Stealth Black Camo Wrap

As far as Lamborghini is concerned, the Aventador era has properly come to a fitting V12-powered end once the final example was produced and will be delivered to someone in Switzerland.
But the glorious eleven-year history of the naturally aspirated monster will have its legacy carried on, mostly by way of cool aftermarket stories. And here is another one, courtesy of the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz, who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists we have seen out there, as they will stop at nothing to portray their clients' vision.
And when he is named Max Logan, a guy who equally loves watches, cars, and travel (plus beer and the ladies), it is a clear case of someone who desires the coveted influencer status. Well, that one does not come cheap, or without properly standing in a crowd. Thus, these crazy days that we are living in make it less than enough when you have a Lambo Aventador SVJ at your disposal, be it a black carbon fiber-clad example riding on posh gold everything wheels (rims, brake calipers, the whole shebang).
So, the Aventador SVJ LP 770-4 has become a widely appreciated sight among aftermarket shops, complete with bonkers transformations such as this custom 3M Films Stealth Black Camouflage wrap. And it is only normal to come in for a closer look, as the morphing is quite subtle, indeed. Oh, by the way, just in case you want a more obvious all-black transformation, the good folks over at MetroWrapz can oblige – if you are willing to change the register to an off-road icon.
As such, our second murdered-out-style idea comes in the form of an L663 Land Rover Defender 110 sporting an equally stealthy and alluring atmosphere – all thanks to the 3M Films Deep Matte Black color change. Thus, which one is your wrap ‘poison,’ the Lambo or the Landy?
