Hilarious Incident in a Tesla Model 3 at an Automatic Car Wash

The owner of a Tesla was unpleasantly surprised to find out that his car has a small problem when he took it to an automatic car wash.
Specifically, when the water jet reached the driver's window. It entered the car through a small gap between the window and the gasket. The owner of the car uploaded a video to Reddit to illustrate the whole situation.
The owner of the car stayed inside while the washing program was running and filmed with his smartphone the water coming in through a small hole in the left door. You can see that when the water jet reached the left side of the door, a few splashes showed up inside. Afterward, the person uses a napkin to wipe them all off the door panel.
The incident has been widely commented on, on social media. Many say this is a problem for which the owner should urgently schedule a service visit. Some believe this is an isolated case, and perhaps it would be better to stop using this type of car wash.
If in this particular case there is a problem with water getting inside, there would also be another disadvantage. There is also a myth about automatic car washes that they affect the paintwork during washing.
There are a lot of questions surrounding automatic car washes. But the truth is that each washing option can have a positive and negative impact on your car. However, each one aims to do as little damage as possible, but clean the car as well as possible. If there is a prejudice that micro-scratches caused by brushes can occur, they can result from dirt already on the machine being rubbed off during washing. Scratches can also occur if sponges, cloths, and even certain types of towels are used.
Going back to the problem shown in the video, the owner clearly needs to make a service visit. ”I had the same issue. It took two service appointments to fix”, commented someone.