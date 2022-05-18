Lifted, Portal Axle 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Might Soon Be a Fantasy Coming True

Sometimes, with all the advances in technology and the way some talented folks can recreate life-like CGI apparitions, it is unbelievably hard to tell if a project is just a digital figment of imagination or the real deal.
Such is the case with the latest whip showcased by the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have (social media) uncovered yet another tasty build that eschews conventions. Actually, that line is probably a massive understatement, just as huge as this red-and-white lifted apparition.
Since we are dealing with one of Forgiato’s official marketing accounts, we initially presumed this crazy build to be entirely real. But then, digging a little deeper, we also uncovered the source – which is the digital label Innov8 Design Lab. With an abundance of virtual automotive artists running amuck across all types of social media apps, one would quickly assume this is merely wishful thinking, and Forgiato just bit the visual, life-like decoy.
But it gets a little tricker than that, frankly. Like some pixel masters, this digital content creator not just dabbles with automobiles for fun – they also offer pre-visualizations of future work. And their range of services is far and wide, from custom vehicles up to logo graphics, product design, and even architectural rendering. Thus, someone might have asked them to come out of the lab with this out-of-the-ordinary 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.
Naturally, this is another gross understatement. This build – if it will even become real – will not only stand out in any Bronco crowd but also tower above it like a red-and-white off-road lighthouse! So, let us note a few highlights among the many outrageous traits.
First, up in the front, that sure looks like a portal axle. Second, the huge suspension lift kit uses dual shocks in matching body colors. Third, it rides proudly on Forgiato wheels and Interco tires. Fourth, someone already suggested a Demon engine swap!
Since we are dealing with one of Forgiato’s official marketing accounts, we initially presumed this crazy build to be entirely real. But then, digging a little deeper, we also uncovered the source – which is the digital label Innov8 Design Lab. With an abundance of virtual automotive artists running amuck across all types of social media apps, one would quickly assume this is merely wishful thinking, and Forgiato just bit the visual, life-like decoy.
But it gets a little tricker than that, frankly. Like some pixel masters, this digital content creator not just dabbles with automobiles for fun – they also offer pre-visualizations of future work. And their range of services is far and wide, from custom vehicles up to logo graphics, product design, and even architectural rendering. Thus, someone might have asked them to come out of the lab with this out-of-the-ordinary 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.
Naturally, this is another gross understatement. This build – if it will even become real – will not only stand out in any Bronco crowd but also tower above it like a red-and-white off-road lighthouse! So, let us note a few highlights among the many outrageous traits.
First, up in the front, that sure looks like a portal axle. Second, the huge suspension lift kit uses dual shocks in matching body colors. Third, it rides proudly on Forgiato wheels and Interco tires. Fourth, someone already suggested a Demon engine swap!