Lamborghini Hears Dubai Is Nice This Time of the Year, Opens Pop-Up Lounge as a Result

As one of its most important markets worldwide, the Middle East is also home to Lamborghini’s first pop-up lounge locally. The venue was recently inaugurated in the presence of Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.
Located in the ME Dubai Hotel by Melia in Business Bay, Dubai, UAE, it features an Ad Personam studio, where interested parties can personalize their Lamborghini supercars, and book a test drive. As part of the content, a Huracan STO and a Urus are displayed on the hotel’s second floor and outside respectively. The lounge will remain open until January 17, 2022.
“I am delighted to open the doors to this private and exclusive space our customers can call their own,” Winkelmann said. “The UAE is a very important market for us, and following the success of Dubai’s Expo 2020, we wanted to create a venue that would allow us to reach even more of our loyal fanbase, and create a vibrant and personal connection with the Lamborghini lifestyle and our Italian heritage.”
In addition to opening the pop-up lounge, the Sant’Agata Bolognese company has refurbished its Dubai showroom too, which is their biggest globally. The 891-square-meter (9,590 sq-ft), three-story building features the brand’s latest corporate identity and design. It also displays a host of pre-owned Raging Bulls and hosts an Ad Personam studio as well. Lamborghini is represented locally by Al Jaziri Motors, their sole ambassador in the UAE since 1985.
“We are delighted to celebrate our newly refurbished Dubai showroom in person with Emirates colleagues and friends,” added Winkelmann. “It communicates the Lamborghini identity and design, but more than that, it represents the long-term commitment of our partner, Al Jaziri Motors, in terms of ongoing investment in our brand.”
Lamborghini is only the latest car firm to have expanded its presence in the Middle East, as only last month, Bugatti chose Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, to open a new showroom. Aznom, the company behind the weird Palladium (among others), has made its debut in the UAE earlier this month, and more recently, Mansory inaugurated its new dealer in Dubai.
