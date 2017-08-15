autoevolution

Dubai Lamborghini Aventador SV Has Insane Desert Bull Wrap

15 Aug 2017, 16:04 UTC ·
by
The Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce is no longer among the freshest go-fast machines out there. Sure, the Aventador SV hasn't received a successor yet, since the Aventador S replaces the standard car, if we may call it so. But the sea of other hyperpowered machines that have landed since the March 2015 introduction of the Aventador SV backs up the idea we dropped above.
So, what tricks do Aventador SV owners turn to in order to keep their rides under the spotlights? We'll start by mentioning an aftermarket route that doesn't need to be pursued by such aficionados - given the tech might of the 750 hp Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, there's no need to performance upgrades. Keep in mind that we're talking about the most responsive V12 model in the history of the Raging Bull, a machine that can lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes, sitting just a few seconds behind the Porsche 918 Spyder, for instance.

As such, a wrap is enough to give such a Lamborghini the fresh touch required by the said purpose. And the latest example of such a second skin job comes from Dubai.

That's where a Lamborghini Aventador SV that left the factory dressed in yellow has gone through a complex visual transformation, all with the help of a neat wrap design.

As you noticed in the title above, we decided to use the desert bull label for this one.

The pixels that make up this eye-catching second skin job come from digital artist Scott Kepple. We're talking about a 1s and 0s wielder whose creations we featured on countless occasions.

Now, you might wonder about the kind of places the said Lamborghini likes to visit when the thing is not putting its V12 to use on the UAE's neat roads.

Well, the Instagram video at the bottom of the page should provide a respectable answer to this question - be prepared to meet the four-wheeled friends of this Lambo.

 

A post shared by MO7AMED AL-ALI م7مد آل علي (@mo7dxb) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT



 

A post shared by MO7AMED AL-ALI م7مد آل علي (@mo7dxb) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT



 

At @don_casanova_75's mansion. With @sayadirad & @carinstagram

A post shared by MO7AMED AL-ALI م7مد آل علي (@mo7dxb) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

