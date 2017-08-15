Dubai Lamborghini Aventador SV Has Insane Desert Bull Wrap

So, what tricks do Aventador SV owners turn to in order to keep their rides under the spotlights? We'll start by mentioning an aftermarket route that doesn't need to be pursued by such aficionados - given the tech might of the 750 hp Sant'Agata Bolognese
machine, there's no need to performance upgrades. Keep in mind that we're talking about the most responsive V12 model in the history of the Raging Bull, a machine that can lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes, sitting just a few seconds behind the Porsche 918 Spyder, for instance.
As such, a wrap is enough to give such a Lamborghini the fresh touch required by the said purpose. And the latest example of such a second skin job comes from Dubai.
That's where a Lamborghini Aventador SV
that left the factory dressed in yellow has gone through a complex visual transformation, all with the help of a neat wrap design.
As you noticed in the title above, we decided to use the desert bull label for this one.
The pixels that make up this eye-catching second skin job come from digital artist Scott Kepple. We're talking about a 1s and 0s wielder whose creations we featured on countless occasions.
Now, you might wonder about the kind of places the said Lamborghini likes to visit when the thing is not putting its V12 to use on the UAE's neat roads.
Well, the Instagram video at the bottom of the page should provide a respectable answer to this question - be prepared to meet the four-wheeled friends of this Lambo.
At @don_casanova_75's mansion. With @sayadirad & @carinstagram
