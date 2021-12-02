Lamborghini Says That Legacy Is Their Future at Miami Art Basel Celebration

Lamborghini is facing a new era of automotive design and innovation. In their efforts to find a way forward, they're looking back at their past and putting it on display as their future in Miami during Art Basel 2021.
To make that evident, Lamborghini has brought a 1986 Countach LM 5000 QV and set it as the centerpiece of their exhibit at the Wolfsonian-FIU. The exhibit is entitled "Lamborghini Countach: Future is Our Legacy."
That sounds appropriate considering that the brand just resurrected its Countach badge with the introduction of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. The new car is supposed to demonstrate the brand's ability to "pioneer hybrid technology in concert with its V12 heart."
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said "Bringing the past to the present, this exhibition demonstrates how Lamborghini has consistently pushed beyond what is possible and still does so today with an ambitious plan for electrification...
With ground-breaking design and modern aesthetic being integral to Lamborghini’s DNA, Art Basel Miami is the perfect environment in which to illustrate this journey and we are privileged to exhibit within such a prestigious museum as The Wolfsonian-FIU.”
Of course, it's important to point out that Lamborghini is planning on going much further than just slightly hybridizing their V12 models. By 2025 they want to have a fully plug-in hybrid model, and by the end of the decade, they plan to release a full-electric car.
We wonder what that world will look like. Will a flagship Lamborghini be as desirable if it doesn't have a V12 sitting behind the driver's head? Perhaps that thought has entered the heads of the top brass at Lamborghini. Maybe that's why they're so eager to use the name Countach.
At the same time, it's interesting that they haven't done anything with regard to the Miura. Still, we won't be surprised if it or even the Diablo see their names brought back to life in the future. The house of the raging bull will need something to make their cars special, and those names will always carry weight.
The exhibition will only be on display until December 5th, so make haste if you want to get a glimpse of Lambo's future... or past... or maybe both.
