Lamborghini Gaming Chairs Come With Alcantara and Carbon Fiber

Lamborghini sells handbags, headphones, cologne, and now they're adding gaming chairs to the garage. SecretLab announced the partnership for the branded chairs that will arrive next year with a carbon fiber top plate and real Alcántara. 6 photos



Outfitted in dark black and grey Alcantara and suede, they'll be trimmed in bright green accents. SecretLab says this pays homage to the bright colors of



Notice the use of the Italian flag colors at the base of the chair. That's a very subtle nod to the same sort of styling the cars utilize both inside and outside. Then there's that carbon fiber top plate on the back. It really does look like it could've



“The amount of detail that goes into every single Lamborghini car is exceptional, and that’s something we share at Secretlab,” says Secretlab co-founder and chief executive Ian Ang.



“Marrying our leading edge in technology and ergonomics with Lamborghini’s performance-driving DNA to create not one but two chairs for the brand’s most loyal fans has been a dream.”



The brand really is on the cutting edge of the gaming chair world. Their products sell for $400 or more regularly. They're also outfitted with a slew of advanced technology to enhance the gaming experience.



Their 4-way L-ADAPT Lumbar Support System uses "living hinges" to actively adjust to the user and provide more support than competitors. They also offer numerous armrests, seat pads, and options for buyers.



Those interested in the chairs can sign up to be alerted when more news is available. We have yet to see any information directly from Lamborghini about the collaboration, but we'll update when we do!