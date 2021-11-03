Lamborghini Snubs Marcello Gandini After His Comments About the "So-Called New Countach"

2 This 1974 Lamborghini Urraco Owned by a Saudi Prince Is an Incredible Barn Find

Marcello Gandini is the designer of the Lamborghini Miura, the Lamborghini Countach, and the earliest Diablo prototypes. That's why this move from the house of the bull is surprising. 8 photos



"Marcello Gandini would like to reaffirm that he had no role in this operation, and as the author and creator of the original design from 1971, would like to clarify that the makeover does not reflect his spirit and his vision. A spirit of innovation and breaking the mould which is in his opinion totally absent in this new design"



Shots fired.



So we've been on the lookout for a direct response from the Italian automaker. You know the way that Ferruccio so directly threw down the gauntlet at Enzo when he began his own car company...



Lamborghini seems to have gone a different route though and they seem all the less for it. Today they've released a look back to their history. They call it "Lamborghini and innovators of the past." Rightly, it highlights some of the illuminators that built the company.



Ferruccio himself is first featured. He's followed up by Giampaolo Dallara who was technical director for the release of the Miura.



Then Paolo Stanzani is highlighted. He developed the Countach program and the Urraco. Gandini designed both of those cars as well. Finally, Bob Wallace, Franco Scaglione, and Giulio Alfieri all get a nod. Each of these individuals absolutely deserves it too.



Let's be frank though. How many of these names did you know before reading this article? What do we all know about Lamborghini's though? That in terms of design, they evoke emotion and stoke desire. They do that, in many ways, because of Marcello Gandini and the work he did.



