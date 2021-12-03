Ultra-Rare Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Has a Blue-Blooded Owner, Yours for $7,350,000

Lamborghini officially bid farewell to its naturally aspirated V12-powered flagship supercar, the Aventador, a little over a month ago, when they announced that the final example of the 780-4 Ultimae Edition was sold.
But the Aventador was not their only ride to feature the sonorous lump, as, over the years, they launched various rebodied models sharing its underpinnings. Some of the most notable were the Aventador J, Centenario, and Veneno, and if you were looking to spruce up your collection with the latter, then you have come to the right place.
Made in 2015, part of a 9-unit limited production run of the Veneno Roadster, which joined the four examples of the Veneno Coupe, car #2 pictured here was bought from the first owner by a member of the House of Saud, Saudi Arabia’s royal family. It’s finished in matte black with lime green accents, has similar looks inside, and shows almost 1,700 km (~1,055 miles) on the odometer.
Presented in top-notch condition and registered in Dubai, it was advertised by SilverstoneAuctions for their Riyadh Car Show auction that took place last month, but failed to go under the gavel. As a result, it’s now listed with a buy-it-now price of $7,350,000, which is an eye-watering sum, nonetheless, but we’ve seen certain Venenos go for even more than that. With Lambo pulling the plug on the Aventador, it will probably go up in value.
Thus, if you have that much money burning a hole in your bank account, then you will enjoy one of the best variants of the Aventador ever made. Like its more mainstream sibling, it uses the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, rated here at 739 hp (750 ps / 552 kW) at 8,400 rpm and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. The 62 mph (100 kph) mark is hit in 2.9 seconds, and top speed stands at 221 mph (355 kph).
