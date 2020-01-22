Stunning 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Heads to Auction

If you’re into over-the-top supercars that also happen to be extremely rare and, most importantly, have millions to spare, a 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is hitting the auction block with RM Sotheby’s, come February 5 in Paris, France.
This is the second of the nine Veneno Roadsters ever build, so that in itself drives up the estimated re-sale value of the car. At the same time, it’s a beautiful piece of machine, capable of impressive performance, and it’s in near-mint condition having hardly ever been driven.
The Veneno Roadster was introduced in Abu Dhabi in 2014, following great response for the previous year’s even more limited Veneno version, on the occasion of the marque’s 50th anniversary. Only four Venenos were made, 3 of which went to customers and 1 was kept by the carmaker.
The Veneno Roadster features Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V-12 engine tuned to produce 750 bhp, and is able to go 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and reach a quoted top speed of 220 mph. It’s more powerful than the original Aventador LP700-4 despite being heavier, thanks to enlarged air takes to the engine and a modified exhaust.
This is the second Veneno Roadster to roll off the production line and, despite having been with 2 owners already (the second one a member of the royal family of Saudi Arabia), it’s in near-mind condition. It has a mere 280 miles on the clock and is described as “virtually as-new condition both inside and out.” It’s also striking in appearance, wild bodywork aside.
“Finished in a Matte Black over an interior trimmed in lime green and black leather, the car also boasts lime-green pinstriping on the exterior, adding a touch of contrast and personality to its fighter-jet-like bodywork,” the auction house says.
“Set to be a future classic and undoubtedly one of the most desirable Lamborghinis ever built, it is clear that the Veneno’s design will continue to influence Lamborghini’s regular production cars for years to come. This would be a centrepiece of any collection of 21st-century hypercars,” RM Sotheby’s adds.
The auction house estimates this Veneno Roadster could fetch between $5 million and $6.1 million, well above the $4 million original price tag.
