Rogue Enclave Flips G-Wagon in Michigan After Buick Driver Fails to Give Way

Well, this was just uncalled for. It was an easily avoidable crash that obviously never should have happened. All the driver of the Buick had to do was look to their left and everybody could have just gone about their business, without having to involve the police, ambulance service, insurance companies and so on.
According to the description of the video, the driver of the Buick SUV, which looks like an older Enclave, was attempting to perform a U-turn. The footage comes courtesy of somebody’s Tesla cam (in a Model S) and doesn’t capture the initial maneuver by the Buick – which is why it basically looks like a regular turn instead of a 180-degree turn.
Of course, how they got there is less important than what happened once the Buick driver attempted to turn back onto the main road. That’s when they clipped the rear wheel arch of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, causing the German luxury off-roader to flip over violently and skid along the tarmac before finally coming to a halt, 30 or so yards away. The crash took place late last week (December 17), in Ada, Michigan.
This is what the driver of the Tesla had to say about the crash: “Headed to pick up our son from school and this occurred right in front of us. Buick tried a U-turn in front of a g-wagon. Everyone was okay. Scary! Filmed on our Tesla Model S.”
We’re thrilled to learn that everyone was alright. Thankfully the Mercedes wasn’t going all that fast when it contacted the Buick. We can also assume the Mercedes driver and any potential passengers were wearing their seat belts, otherwise, they could have sustained very serious injuries.
In the end, the moral of this story is quite simple: be mindful of other participants in traffic and aware of your surroundings (at all times) whenever you’re behind the wheel.
