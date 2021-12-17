The New DaVinci Tower in Dubai Features Interiors From Pagani

Pagani has designed some of the most lavish interiors we've ever seen and now they're doing the same for a residential building in Dubai. The DaVinci Tower owned by Dar Al Arkan is a building fit for the partnership.
Supercar brands getting into stuff that can't roll isn't a new thing. Recently, 40 villas just outside of the city center of Dubai were sold featuring Lamborghini designed interiors. Of course, now that those are off of the market, there's space for more supercar-designed homes and Pagani is filling that oh-so-niche gap in the market.
Horacio Pagani clarified exactly how his company will influence the design of these homes. "The living spaces will offer exclusive, bespoke environments,
reflecting the cornerstones of our creative philosophy that combines form and function to create unique,
handmade objects.
It’s a philosophy that has been transmitted to us through the work of Leonardo Da Vinci who we try, in our own small way, to honor every day and after whom we decided to name this tower." he continued.
That's pretty ambitious work and it's clear that Pagani is perfect for it. Have a look at the stunning concept photos and you'll see the supercar influence throughout each room. The seats in the living spaces especially call back to the cars. They just look larger and more comfortable.
DaVinci is on the Dubai Water Canal in the heart of the city. Depending on where you're at inside of the tower you'll enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa, downtown Dubai, or the canal itself. Each apartment will be large and spacious too.
The smallest apartment available is a 2-bedroom space with 2,100 square-feet. The largest penthouses cover 7,000 square feet. Common areas include a sky garden, a swimming pool, and a gym. The property will be completed by mid-2023.
