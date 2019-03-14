Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Spits Flames Like It's Nothing, V12 Sounds Brutal

These days, the Internet is loaded with videos of the McLaren 600LT spitting flames. And with those top-mounted exhaust pipes, we can see why the British missile is such a social media hit. However, we're a bit tired of all the Woking fiery tricks, so, for the sake of variety, we'll bring back another fiery topic, one that involves the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese toy also likes to act like a dragon and we've now brought along a brief adventure that sees the Superveloce Jota putting on quite a show.
Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the V12 monster demonstrating that the first part of "internal combustion engine" is relative.
And since the Raging Bull is animated by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter heart, the soundtrack of the stunt is just as impressive as the visual side. Thus, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.
Speaking of the Aventador SVJ, we'll remind you the Roadster incarnation of the 770 hp beast was just one of the machines the Italian automotive producer displays at the Geneva Motor Show (for the record, the Geneva display car comes dressed in a splendid shade called Bronzo Zenas).
The Swiss event also sees Sant'Agata Bolognese introducing the Huracan Evo to the world. In fact, the mid-cycle revamp for the company's V10 toy has already been spotted out in the wild - we brought you a pair of photos portraying a Lamborghini Huracan Evo dressed in Giallo Inti yesterday.
The Geneva Motor Show also brought us a preview for what could be Lamborghini's return to the front-engined Grand Tourer genre. We're referring to the Italdesign DaVinci, a concept car that stole our heart. And here's to hoping the thing makes it into production, with or without the Lamborghini badge.
