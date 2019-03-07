Ripley the Dummy Astronaut Ready for Liftoff Onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon

Italdesign DaVinci Could Be the Lamborghini GT Revival Than Needs to Happen

Not a month goes by without us talking about the need for Lamborghini to bring back its front-engined grand tourer. For now, that possibility seems slim, since the Urus SUV has become a reality, thus confining the four-door idea illustrated by the Estoque concept to our screens. Well, we might be one step closer to the return of the Sant'Agata Bolognese GT and it's all thanks to styling house Italdesign's latest concept, which wears the DaVinci nameplate. 22 photos



"We wanted to pay homage to Leonardo's genius by symbolically dedicating this vehicle to him," explains Filippo Perini, Head of Innovation Design. "Leonardo was an ante-litteram engineer, an eclectic personality whose interests ranged from painting to sculpture, architecture, graphical design and experimentation. His eclectic approach is a strong inspiration for our day-by-day work,"



We'll remind you that Lamborghini is the main stakeholder of the Italian design house, so this could be a subtle form of testing the waters.



In fact, Italdesign CEO Jörg Astaloch, explained that the DaVinci needs a partner company to be brought to life - keep in mind that the specialist's facility in Moncalieri, Italy helped bring the Lamborghini Huracan-based



"This design, with some small changes, can even fit a traditional platform with endothermic engine; because this is exactly our mission: to provide OEMs with new solutions and innovative ideas to trigger the markets," the head honcho explained.



Now, with Lamborghini's new CEO, Stefano Domenicali, having mentioned the company is willing to return to the GT segment via electrification, we might just see a powerplant such as the one used for the Lamborghini Asterion concept making its way into the DaVinci.



