Giallo Inti Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spotted in Traffic, Looks Imposing

When Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Evo at the Geneva Motor Show last week, the Italian automotive producer talked about the customers deliveries of the facelifted supercar, mentioning these would kick off in the Spring.
Well, we've now brought along a Huracan Evo spotting from the real world, with the mid-engined toy having been caught in traffic.
This Sant'Agata Bolognese machine comes dressed in Giallo Inti, a color that seems to fit its extrovert styling perfectly. Speaking of which, we have to note that the aero-dictated design of the Evo makes the thing look more menacing than the car it replaces.
Much to Huracan Evo owners' delight, the newcomer borrows the engine spec from the Performante, which means the one behind the wheel can play with a meaty 640. And we'll use this occasion to applaud the carmaker for remaining the only big name on the supercar scene that's fully committed to naturally aspirated engines (the Urus doesn't count here).
And the extra muscle is just the tip of the iceberg. That's because the Evo comes to make the handling of the Huracan spicier. It's no secret that the pre-facelift model showed traces of understeer at times.
Well, the fresh arrival throws both hardware and software goodies in the mix to address that. To be more precise, the bits and pieces we're talking about include rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring and new control electronics.
As for the cabin, the most important change comes from the addition of a touchscreen in the center console.
In terms of the pricing, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo kicks off at $261,274 or €184,034 before tax.
With the Huracan being one of YouTubers' favorite car, we should get to see multiple examples of the V10 toy landing on social media soon. And you can bet there will be plenty of hooning taking place.
With the Huracan being one of YouTubers' favorite car, we should get to see multiple examples of the V10 toy landing on social media soon. And you can bet there will be plenty of hooning taking place.
