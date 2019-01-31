autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Does Donuts In The Snow, Goes All Out

31 Jan 2019
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante was built to conquer the Nurburgring, but now that the infamous German circuit is closed for the winter, what could one do with such an Italian exotic?
Well, for one thing, grabbing the keys to the 640 horsepower Lambo and hitting an empty parking lot covered in show sounds like a recipe for proper fun.

And we're not talking hypothetically, as we've brought along an adventure that involves a Huracan Performante playing in the white stuff - this can be found in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Since the Performante is one of the last naturally aspirated supercars on the market, its V10 screams at the top of its cylinders throughtout the stunt, which means the aural side of the hooning episode is just as enticing as the visual one.

Oh, and since this is a winter wonderland moment, the low grip means the hooning doesn't even take too much of a toll on the machine. Of course, this serves as both an asset and a drawback here. Allow us to elaborate on the matter below.

You see, things could've been taken even further, but that would've involved some extra grip. For instance, we showed you such a stunt last November. The shenanigan involves an Aventador whose driver managed to make full use of the supercar's all-paw hardware, delivering the kind of donuts that can make one dizzy just by watching them.

Don't get us wrong, though, we're not complaining here, as the V10 supercar manages to put on a respectable show.

Speaking of the Huracan, we can't wait for the Evo mid-cycle facelift, which is animated by the same engine as the Performante, to set wheel in the real world and deliver the kind of shenanigans we love sharing with you gas pedal addicts.


 

