Pagani Huayra Gets Stuck in Snow, Driver Loses The Plot

The Italian exotic recently attended a performance winter driving event, with the San Cesario sul Panaro machine ending up stuck in the snow.You see, the 730 horsepower delivered by the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 occupying the middle section of the hypercar did try to put its power down with the help of winter tires, but it seems the weather was against the machine.In fact, here's the YouTuber that brought this stunt to us delivering a brief report on the matter: "It was a very hot day, the snow was very slippery, and the Pagani Huayra ended up getting stuck in it. Even with winter tires the car had trouble grabbing traction to go and it slipped constantly!"However, there was one key factor that influenced the fate of the-powered beast, namely the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel.Sure, we're glad this driver didn't lock the Huayra away in a garage, but the man simply didn't seem ready to tackle the snow. From mashing the gas at the wrong time to failing to cooperate with those who decided to help by pushing the car, the driver made a lot of mistakes.Fortunately, the Pagani was finally able to get out of the hole, but not before multiple people made quite an effort to push the thing. And you'll get to check it all out in the piece of footage below.P.S.: You should know that Koenigseggs also get to enjoy winter action these days.