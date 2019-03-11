autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Pagani Huayra Gets Stuck in Snow, Driver Loses The Plot

11 Mar 2019, 8:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Nowadays, more and more supercar and hypercar owners decide to keep their toys out during the winter. Of course, we applaud those who give their go-fast machines the opposite of the garage queen treatment, but when go-fast toys meet the white stuff, trouble can easily show up. And the latest example of this involves a Pagani Huayra.
7 photos
Pagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in Snow
The Italian exotic recently attended a performance winter driving event, with the San Cesario sul Panaro machine ending up stuck in the snow.

You see, the 730 horsepower delivered by the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 occupying the middle section of the hypercar did try to put its power down with the help of winter tires, but it seems the weather was against the machine.

In fact, here's the YouTuber that brought this stunt to us delivering a brief report on the matter: "It was a very hot day, the snow was very slippery, and the Pagani Huayra ended up getting stuck in it. Even with winter tires the car had trouble grabbing traction to go and it slipped constantly!"

However, there was one key factor that influenced the fate of the AMG-powered beast, namely the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel.

Sure, we're glad this driver didn't lock the Huayra away in a garage, but the man simply didn't seem ready to tackle the snow. From mashing the gas at the wrong time to failing to cooperate with those who decided to help by pushing the car, the driver made a lot of mistakes.

Fortunately, the Pagani was finally able to get out of the hole, but not before multiple people made quite an effort to push the thing. And you'll get to check it all out in the piece of footage below.

P.S.: You should know that Koenigseggs also get to enjoy winter action these days.

pagani huayra Pagani V12 snow winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
PAGANI models:
PAGANI Huayra RoadsterPAGANI Huayra Roadster ExoticPAGANI HuayraPAGANI Huayra ExoticPAGANI Zonda CinquePAGANI Zonda Cinque ExoticPAGANI Zonda Cinque RoadsterPAGANI Zonda Cinque Roadster ExoticPAGANI Zonda F RoadsterPAGANI Zonda F Roadster ExoticAll PAGANI models  
 
 