Rolls-Royce “Will Not Go Hybrid”

7 photos Even if BMW makes efforts to cut back on CO2 emissions, Rolls-Royce isn’t interested in hybridization. According to chief executive officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös, “we will go directly electric.”



Speaking to



Müller-Ötvös didn’t give a timeframe about the change, but he maintained that Rolls-Royce isn’t interested in V8-based powertrains in the meantime. Using the inline-six from BMW is a no-no too, let alone a four-cylinder as the 7 Series plug-in hybrid used to feature before the mid-cycle refresh.



The question is, why is the CEO so bent on not going hybrid? “China is very keen on promoting electric vehicles for their own industry, and that is what the future is.” Reading between the lines, Rolls-Royce is following the money instead of cutting back the carbon footprint, step by step.



As for the electric revolution in Goodwood, there’s no denying BMW will play as big a role in development as the N74 did for the twin-turbo V12 in the Phantom and Cullinan. The twelve-cylinder engine dates back to 2008, when



Be it the Cullinan or Phantom, the



