autoevolution

Rolls-Royce “Will Not Go Hybrid”

28 Feb 2019, 16:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
7 photos
Blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper Offset
Even if BMW makes efforts to cut back on CO2 emissions, Rolls-Royce isn’t interested in hybridization. According to chief executive officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös, “we will go directly electric.”

Speaking to Motor Magazine, the former vice-president of Product Management Automobiles & Aftersales at BMW doesn’t believe in hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions for Rolls-Royce. Even though “there is a transitional phase between combustion engines and electric motors,” the head honcho wants to keep the twin-turbo V12 alive for “as long as possible.”

Müller-Ötvös didn’t give a timeframe about the change, but he maintained that Rolls-Royce isn’t interested in V8-based powertrains in the meantime. Using the inline-six from BMW is a no-no too, let alone a four-cylinder as the 7 Series plug-in hybrid used to feature before the mid-cycle refresh.

The question is, why is the CEO so bent on not going hybrid? “China is very keen on promoting electric vehicles for their own industry, and that is what the future is.” Reading between the lines, Rolls-Royce is following the money instead of cutting back the carbon footprint, step by step.

As for the electric revolution in Goodwood, there’s no denying BMW will play as big a role in development as the N74 did for the twin-turbo V12 in the Phantom and Cullinan. The twelve-cylinder engine dates back to 2008, when BMW introduced the N74B60 in the 760i and 760Li with a displacement of 6.0 liters. In the case of the M760Li xDrive and Rolls-Royce, make that 6.6 and 6.75 liters, respectively.

Be it the Cullinan or Phantom, the N74 emits more than 300 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. For the sake of comparison, the Ferrari 488 Pista manages 263 grams while the McLaren 720S is even greener (249 grams). Looking at the bigger picture, Rolls-Royce is hanging on to a dinosaur of an engine.

Adding insult to injury, the naturally aspirated engine in the Ferrari 812 Superfast emits 340 gr/km. On the other end of the spectrum, the 6.5-liter V12 in the Lamborghini Aventador S isn’t exactly friendly to the environment (394 gr/km).
Rolls-Royce V12 N74 EV Hybrid
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
ROLLS-ROYCE models:
ROLLS-ROYCE Silver DawnROLLS-ROYCE Silver Dawn CompactROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE Phantom CoupeROLLS-ROYCE Phantom Coupe LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryAll ROLLS-ROYCE models  
 
 