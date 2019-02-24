autoevolution

Blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Is Smurfing

24 Feb 2019
by author pic
Do you think the Lamborghini Urus is polarizing? Try the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Nearly every journalist disliked the design, but all the rappers bought one.
We're not kidding. At least 5% of the total Cullinan production must have gone to people who know what rhymes with "gun" and "haters." Most end up with some form of mods, and custom wheels from Forgiato are quite popular.

The American alloy company has always offered giant alloys, sometimes going over 30 inches. They've done quite a few celebrity Cullinan builds already. And the first Rolls-Royce SUV deserves bigger wheels than most of the other vehicles on the road.

According to the tags Forgiato used on Instagram, this custom Cullinan will soon be delivered to rapper Offset, one-third of the famous rap group Migos, who recently dropped an album called "Father of 4." One of those four is his daughter with Cardi B. But we're not here to discuss their relationship.

The internet says Offset got the Rolls as a gift last December, though it was black at the time, which means that the blue paint is a wrap, not that we'd expect something like this to come from the factory anyway.

This makeover was carried out at Six 10 Motoring, a shop in Atlanta. Boy, they sure like Rolls-Royce over in Georgia. Didn't Gucci Mane's wife also get this SUV last month? The tuners did a full wrap, including the door jams, while also blacking out all the chrome and tinting the glass.

The wheels chose are called Forgiato Tec 3.6, and they measure 24 inches, even though they might look normal or even under-sized. Blue and black is usually a color combination reserved for sports cars/GTs, but we must admit that it brings out the sporty character of the Cullinan, especially when the red leather interior is peaking out.
