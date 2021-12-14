Koenigsegg Jesko Morphs Into 600-HP Mid-Engine Supercar to Fight America's Z06

There was a time when Old Continent supercars were used as templates for carving up the next great American sports car. Now, with the advent of Chevrolet’s C8 Corvette Z06, it might be the mid-engine way around.
General Motors probably nailed another genius move from the Corvette team. After the incredible success of their C8 Corvette Stingray mid-engine transformation, the widebody Z06 has dropped like an asteroid from the sky. Complete with the reveal that it will have the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in series production, ever.
Naturally, that will spark even higher dealer markups, long waiting lists, possible production delays, and all the other known shenanigans. But when the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 finally hits dealerships – on its way to driveways and tracks around America – it will also be the biggest envy of the supercar lot. On both sides of the Atlantic, it seems.
Before OEMs scramble to find a measurable response, virtual artists usually have the liberty of being faster and more imaginative. Case in point. Estonia-based pixel master Siim Parn, also known as spdesignsest on social media, has probably cooked up Europe's exotic answer to the Corvette Z06 menace. Sure, there’s no mention of the C8 anywhere.
But come on! A Koenigsegg Jesko getting shrunk to “normal” mid-engine supercar dimensions and some 600 horsepower. Like it doesn’t even have to say that its digital target is America’s new FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) hero! We are all adults here; we can take a mid-engine hint. Especially after he modeled a 2014 Dodge Viper into a mid-engine supercar a few days ago...
As for Parn’s hypothetical entry-level 600-hp supercar based on the mighty Koenigsegg Jesko, sadly there are very few other details. No name, no potential powertrain explanation, no sales perspectives, and not even the artist’s usual promise that more POVs are coming. Sometimes it’s really hard when you hope for something that’s clearly wishful thinking to be a little more fleshed out!
