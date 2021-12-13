2022 Chevy Malibu Is Not Dead Yet, Morphs Into Sleek Coupe to Keep Itself Fresh

Unlike Ford, for example, Chevrolet still has a couple of passenger cars in its lineup. Probably to make us feel like there’s more of them, they can even be configured for both 2021 and 2022 model years.
Not that we are siding with GM over the whole passenger car killing, but one can have either a Spark or the Malibu from Chevrolet. As opposed to Ford’s sole offering of the Mustang variety. Now, it’s anyone’s choice which of them is better, but notice how we didn’t even say anything about Chrysler’s 300 and Pacifica?
Now that we mentioned (almost) all passenger cars from Detroit automakers that are still on offer, let’s focus on the Malibu at hand. It’s a 2021/2022 example (starting from either $22,270 or $23,400 in terms of MSRPs) that seemingly decided to keep itself fresh by morphing from a ninth-generation four-door sedan into a sporty Coupe.
With a little help from a virtual artist, this is clearly just wishful thinking. On behalf of the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media. Which is kind of odd, since this CGI expert is more into the 1980s and 1990s classics, rather than fully contemporary apparitions. Now, far from us to say that he doesn’t use modern bits and pieces. And he’s also very much into coupes.
Besides, even though he confesses to being a bit like a fish out of water, his love for the current Malibu iteration still prevailed. And ended up materializing as a very modern Malibu Coupe. Well, it’s still a little rough-looking, although it’s actually very smooth around the edges. And doesn’t come with too many details, so fans immediately began to speculate.
And, as always, not only beauty is fully in the eye of the beholder. But the user comments are also downright delicious. Besides, these are also important because on a few previous occasions they sparked improvements and updates from the virtual artist. Now, if only he would listen to our insidious advice of turning it into a mid-engine Hellcat swap...
