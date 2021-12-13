Audi RS e-tron GT Avant Looks Like a Christmas Tree, Has Virtual Space for One

Audi is just one of the legacy automakers trying to beat Tesla at its high-performance EV game. Still, one might have the urge to recommend them to audaciously improve the recipe, not just mimic it.
Tesla has already reached incredible new heights with its most recent Model S Plaid build. Things might be stupendous when discussing its dragstrip high performance, but many feel the company could still improve the electric sedan in other areas. Naturally, that’s great news for the competition.
Porsche was among the first legacy automakers to try and give a measurable response to Model S domination. Audi then piggybacked on the same architecture as the Taycan sibling and envisioned its all-new e-tron GT. Complete with a cool, high-performance RS e-tron GT version to signal no Audi Sport is coming back from the electric revolution.
That was a fantastic addition to the company’s e-tron battery-electric sub-brand, tucked neatly alongside the previous e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs. After all, affluent companies will need to showcase their executives still have sustainability on their mind, even when coming to and from important lunches or on their way home.
But some might still feel as if Porsche and Audi just took Tesla’s recipe and remade it in their brand image. So, perhaps a little innovation is in order. Not much is needed since Audi already has a great RS 6 Avant example. Unfortunately, this Audi RS e-tron GT Avant is not an official Ingolstadt build, no matter how real it looks.
Instead, it’s just fancy wishful thinking on behalf of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media. After starting a little new “Basic” series of CGI models, he is back to his old habit of “Touring the world!” And he does it pretty quickly and sustainably. Even better, his digital creation is dressed up in a dark shade of green, just like many other past creations.
And on this occasion, it is only fitting that we are just a few short days away from Santa’s visit. And we all need a Christmas tree in our life. If not in the living room, at least in the driveway. And with space to bring the smelly conifer at home – hopefully complete with its roots and tucked in a flowerpot. Sustainable all the way, right?
Besides, one will be fast enough to handle the craziness of last-minute Christmas shopping. You know, that time when everyone is running after presents or groceries. And also feels like 24 hours in one day is nowhere near enough to get all things done. But then again, they would have lots of space in the trunk.
And up to 637 horsepower when using the boost to prove yourself it was the right thing to churn more money for the sporty RS version. One that would jump to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds without making too much fuss about it, as it’s also capable of going on the Autobahn at up to 250 kph (155 mph). If it wants to...
