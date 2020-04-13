Kia Stinger GTS “Sports Truck” Rendered With Single Cab, Lexan Tailgate Spoiler

Remember the SVT Lightning? The Ford F-150 in go-faster specification was only available as a single cab, and the Blue Oval produced it over two generations in pretty limited numbers with either the 5.8-liter Windsor or a supercharged version of the 5.4-liter Triton.
The latter V8 option topped 380 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque from the 2001 to the 2004 model year, pretty ludicrous output figures for that era of full-size trucks. It’s hard to understand why Ford isn’t willing to resurrect the SVT Lightning for the thirteenth generation of the F-150, and chances are the Blue Oval won’t do it for 2021 either. The reason, however, is simple. Most F-Series are configured with the SuperCab or SuperCrew.
Moving on to the rendering before your eyes, Chinese pixel artist Sugar Chow decided to hack the rearmost part of the cabin in order to make this Kia Stinger GTS as cargo-worthy as possible despite the car’s unibody chassis. The two-door trucklet also appears to feature a roll-up cover and a tailgate spoiler made from a transparent sheet of polycarbonate.
Less weight over the rear axle means a livelier tail, and the Stinger GTS is the perfect car for this kind of job. As opposed to the all-wheel-drive system of the Stinger GT, the limited edition with the S suffix has a trick up its sleeve in the guise of D-AWD and Drift Mode. Like the E 63 S 4Matic+ from Mercedes-AMG and the outgoing generation of the BMW M5 sports sedan, you can divert the engine’s resources to the rear axle at the press of a button.
Speaking of which, the engine in the GT and GTS is a twin-turbo V6 with 365 horsepower and no fewer than 376 pound-feet of torque. That may not be enough to pick up a fight with the SVT Lightning, but then again, don’t forget that Kia is working on a mid-cycle refresh with a larger and more potent engine. The 3.5-liter Smartstream T-GDi in the 2020 Genesis G80 develops 380 PS (375 horsepower) and 391 pound-feet of torque from 1,300 revs.
The entry-level engine is also expected to be replaced by a 2.5-liter turbo. The Smartstream T-GDi with four cylinders is rated at 304 PS (300 horsepower).
