2019 Kia Stinger Now Available In GTS Flavor, Features D-AWD With Drift Mode

18 Apr 2019, 8:40 UTC ·
Limited to 800 examples of the breed and featuring a starting price of $44,000 for the rear-wheel-drive variant, the Stinger GTS is the most gung-ho Kia on sale these days. The $46,500 model with Dynamic AWD appears to be even better, more so because D-AWD comes with a Drift Mode that “sends up to 100 percent of the power to the rear wheels.”
Given this information, it’s fair to say that Kia took inspiration from Mercedes-AMG and BMW M. The Ford Focus RS also has Drift Mode, but the Blue Oval doesn’t count because of the front-/all-wheel-drive platform. These being said, the Stinger GTS also features Comfort and Sport driving modes, sending 60 and 80 percent of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle.

The engine develops 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, and from the get-go, the eight-speed automatic transmission will have to suffice. It would’ve been interesting if Kia were to offer a six-speed manual, but unfortunately for the more spirited drivers with cash to spare, there’s no demand for such an option in the United States.

A mechanical limited-slip rear differential, Slip Control, and Counter Steer Detection help the Stinger GTS handle as well as it looks. Coming in Federation premium orange, the special edition levels up on the visual front with genuine carbon fiber, the GTS emblem, Alcantara on the steering wheel and center console, and Chamude headliner.

Standard equipment includes wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, 720-watt Harman/Kardon premium audio with QuantumLogic and Clari-Fi signal enhancing technology, and a sunroof. The question is, when will Genesis transplant these goodies to the G70 compact executive sedan?

Despite the difference in size, both models ride on a common platform and utilize similar underpinnings. The G70, which serves as a rival for the BMW 3 Series, starts at $34,900 excluding destination for the 2.0-liter turbo with rear-wheel drive. A six-speed manual is available as an option. In the case of the Stinger, prepare to pony up $32,990 for the most affordable configuration.
