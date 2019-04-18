2019 Kia Stinger Now Available In GTS Flavor, Features D-AWD With Drift Mode

Limited to 800 examples of the breed and featuring a starting price of $44,000 for the rear-wheel-drive variant, the Stinger GTS is the most gung-ho Kia on sale these days. The $46,500 model with Dynamic AWD appears to be even better, more so because D-AWD comes with a Drift Mode that “sends up to 100 percent of the power to the rear wheels.”

29 photos AMG and BMW M. The Ford Focus RS also has Drift Mode, but the Blue Oval doesn’t count because of the front-/all-wheel-drive platform. These being said, the Stinger GTS also features Comfort and Sport driving modes, sending 60 and 80 percent of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle.



The engine develops 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, and from the get-go, the eight-speed automatic transmission will have to suffice. It would’ve been interesting if



A mechanical limited-slip rear differential, Slip Control, and Counter Steer Detection help the Stinger GTS handle as well as it looks. Coming in Federation premium orange, the special edition levels up on the visual front with genuine carbon fiber, the GTS emblem, Alcantara on the steering wheel and center console, and Chamude headliner.



Standard equipment includes wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, 720-watt Harman/Kardon premium audio with QuantumLogic and Clari-Fi signal enhancing technology, and a sunroof. The question is, when will Genesis transplant these goodies to the G70 compact executive sedan?



