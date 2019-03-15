autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Amazon Now Sells Home Chargers for Kia

15 Mar 2019, 10:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
One of the largest companies in the world, Amazon, is continuing its expansion into the electric vehicle segment by signing new partnerships to make it a force to be reckoned with in this segment as well. 
48 photos
Kia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine concept
The online shopping giant decided since last year to offer its customers home chargers complete with installation in its Amazon Home Services section for the Audi e-tron, and in February 2018 it announced it is investing millions of dollars in electric carmaker Rivian.

This week, Amazon announced the expansion of its involvement in the electric car industry with a new partnership it signed with Kia. The goal of the new partnership is to create an easy tool for Kia EV owners to shop and have their chargers installed at their homes.

By visiting only one web address, owners of Soul EV, Niro EV, Niro PHEV, and Optima PHEV can select their charger, schedule an appointment with a licensed electrician and have the charger installed at their home.

“Home-charging can’t get any easier than this,” said in a statement Orth Hedrick, Kia director of Car Planning and Telematics.

“Being able to order a Level 2 charger and installation through Amazon further demystifies and simplifies the experience for new Kia EV and PHEV owners. It’s just another example of how we’re constantly striving to provide the very best vehicles and customer experience.”

Kia sells through Amazon three 240V chargers, made by Bosch, ChargePoint, and JuiceBox. Prices for them range from $549 for the JuiceBox and top at $764 for the Bosch charger.

With these chargers, the Soul EV can be juiced up in 6 hours at 240V or 33 hours at 120V, while the Niro and Optima PHEVs take 3 or 9 hours to charge, depending on the option chosen.

Through Amazon, installation will be done by licensed electricians and are subject to the company’s Happiness Guarantee.
Kia Kia Soul EV kia niro phev Kia Optima PHEV Amazon Charger
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVKIA Soul EVKIA Soul EV CompactKIA SoulKIA Soul CompactKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverKIA Ceed GTKIA Ceed GT CompactAll KIA models  
 
 