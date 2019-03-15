Amazon Now Sells Home Chargers for Kia

One of the largest companies in the world, Amazon, is continuing its expansion into the electric vehicle segment by signing new partnerships to make it a force to be reckoned with in this segment as well.
The online shopping giant decided since last year to offer its customers home chargers complete with installation in its Amazon Home Services section for the Audi e-tron, and in February 2018 it announced it is investing millions of dollars in electric carmaker Rivian.
This week, Amazon announced the expansion of its involvement in the electric car industry with a new partnership it signed with Kia. The goal of the new partnership is to create an easy tool for Kia EV owners to shop and have their chargers installed at their homes.
By visiting only one web address, owners of Soul EV, Niro EV, Niro PHEV, and Optima PHEV can select their charger, schedule an appointment with a licensed electrician and have the charger installed at their home.
“Home-charging can’t get any easier than this,” said in a statement Orth Hedrick, Kia director of Car Planning and Telematics.
“Being able to order a Level 2 charger and installation through Amazon further demystifies and simplifies the experience for new Kia EV and PHEV owners. It’s just another example of how we’re constantly striving to provide the very best vehicles and customer experience.”
Kia sells through Amazon three 240V chargers, made by Bosch, ChargePoint, and JuiceBox. Prices for them range from $549 for the JuiceBox and top at $764 for the Bosch charger.
With these chargers, the Soul EV can be juiced up in 6 hours at 240V or 33 hours at 120V, while the Niro and Optima PHEVs take 3 or 9 hours to charge, depending on the option chosen.
Through Amazon, installation will be done by licensed electricians and are subject to the company’s Happiness Guarantee.
This week, Amazon announced the expansion of its involvement in the electric car industry with a new partnership it signed with Kia. The goal of the new partnership is to create an easy tool for Kia EV owners to shop and have their chargers installed at their homes.
By visiting only one web address, owners of Soul EV, Niro EV, Niro PHEV, and Optima PHEV can select their charger, schedule an appointment with a licensed electrician and have the charger installed at their home.
“Home-charging can’t get any easier than this,” said in a statement Orth Hedrick, Kia director of Car Planning and Telematics.
“Being able to order a Level 2 charger and installation through Amazon further demystifies and simplifies the experience for new Kia EV and PHEV owners. It’s just another example of how we’re constantly striving to provide the very best vehicles and customer experience.”
Kia sells through Amazon three 240V chargers, made by Bosch, ChargePoint, and JuiceBox. Prices for them range from $549 for the JuiceBox and top at $764 for the Bosch charger.
With these chargers, the Soul EV can be juiced up in 6 hours at 240V or 33 hours at 120V, while the Niro and Optima PHEVs take 3 or 9 hours to charge, depending on the option chosen.
Through Amazon, installation will be done by licensed electricians and are subject to the company’s Happiness Guarantee.