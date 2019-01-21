autoevolution
#amazonshitshow: The Grand Tour Season 3 Debuts With Hilarious Hashtag

Because Twitter only allows for so many characters, one could argue that there’s a certain tendency among users to tweet first and think after. After all, if you’re not the first to tweet about it, what point is there in tweeting at all?
However, this is probably not the case with the hashtag that goes with the premiere of season 3 of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video. It debuted as scheduled on January 18 and, in addition to talking about the premiere episode, it also got people chatting passionately about something else: is the hashtag used on social media to promote it a mistake or not?

“Amazon’s hit car show returns. Watch #TheGrandTour now only on Prime Video,” reads a tweet sent out from the official Twitter of The Grand Tour. It comes with the hilarious, you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it hashtag #amazonshitcarshow. If you read it and you didn’t see “Amazon’s hit show” in there, rest assured you’re not the only one.

As Twitter debates go, this one is very lively: many commenters believe this is an honest but oh so unfortunate mistake on the part of whoever is handling the Twitter account of the show. They even compare it to the now-classic “#susanalbumparty,” which started as a means to promote the release of the debut album by singing sensation Susan Boyle. The hashtag seemed to promote anything but; as a matter of fact, people are still wondering who this Sus is who is into anal and bum parties.

Then, there are those who are convinced the hashtag is deliberate in its double entendre. After all, this type of humor has also been a fixture on the show – and on Top Gear.

Amazon is saying as much, too. In one recent tweet, they promise they’re “committed to the joke.” That is to say, this is brilliant marketing for a brilliant show.







