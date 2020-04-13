The Most Expensive C8 Corvette Costs $159,880, Blame Dealer Markups

If you look through the configurator of the C8 Corvette for the U.S. market, the 1LT with no options whatsoever is listed at $59,995 including destination charge. The Z51 Performance Package adds $5,000 to the price, and if you want the features of the 3LT, prepare upwards of $80,000 for a loaded specification.
The thing is, you can’t order a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette anymore. Because production for this model year is limited and the orders for the 2021 will have to wait until May 2020, some dealerships have started marking up the ‘Vette.
Heading on over to Autotrader’s website, the most expensive C8 Corvette we’ve found at the time of writing is the Stingray Z51 in the photo gallery. As the headline implies, the Silicon Auto Group of Spicewood, Texas wants no less than $159,880 for this example of the breed. Adding insult to injury, the car has 10 miles on the odometer and it’s described by the seller as a “one-of-a-kind” specification.
All the options and features are not one-of-a-kind by any means, but taken together, this may be the only C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 in this specification for the 2020 model year. The Arctic White paintwork, visible carbon-fiber ground effects and trim, and the Carbon Flash garnish are really cool, but opting for red brake calipers, red seat belts, and Adrenaline Red with Jet Black for the interior and upholstery is a little hard on the eyes.
Let’s go through three more C8 Corvette listings on Autotrader, shall we?
- Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Preferred Coupe 2LT for $115,000
- Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Premium Coupe 3LT for $125,000
- Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Premium Coupe 3LT for $129,900
Whichever way you look at it, the markup fee is there for a reason. Demand for the C8 Corvette is greater than the supply, and the dealerships – often unscrupulous because selling cars is a tough gig – know that as well. Paying over sticker during these troubled times, however, is not the most inspired thing to do even if you’re sitting on money. Just wait for the 2021 order books to open, and you’ll likely buy the car at MSRP.
Oh, and another thing!
The Texas dealer with the most expensive C8 Corvette we found on Autotrader also mentions the C8 Corvette “is sold out for 2020 and 2021." While that may be true for the 2020 model year, it isn't for the 2021 MY.
