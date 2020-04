2020 Toyota Supra “Fenda Mira” Wagon Rendering Has Speed-Sensitive Rear Wing

The GR Supra, therefore, doesn’t come and isn’t available with rearview mirrors on the front fenders. On the other hand, Hangzhou-based pixel artist Sugar Chow has come up with a rather interesting rendering of the sports coupe with a German heart.Describing himself as a “car design amateur,” the Chinese designer has also changed the design of the wheels with a black-and-bronze finish as well as the design of the roof and rear end. The wagon-esque aesthetics are complemented by two subtle roof bars in black, a roof spoiler, and a speed-sensitive rear wing.The rendering doesn’t stop here, though. Looking closer at the digital interpretation of the GR Supra , you’ll further notice extra-wide rear tires and different styling for the taillights with four circular motifs for each taillight. The reverse light cluster is also different from the real-life model, now featuring red LEDs instead of white LEDs.Unfortunately for A90 enthusiasts, the latest Supra series won’t be offered as a shooting brake. Toyota didn’t even make a case for a good ol’ three-pedal setup for the 2021 model year, but on the upside, the B58 six-cylinder engine is finally available with the same output as the turbocharged 3.0-liter mill in the BMW Z4 M40i soft-top roadster.A tuning shop from Texas can help you with swapping the ZF 8HP with a six-speed manual, but the undertaking costs nearly as much as an all-new example of the Nissan Versa. European Auto Group is charging a little more than $12,000 for the conversion, and each conversion takes between 30 to 45 days to finish.