2020 Toyota Supra “Fenda Mira” Wagon Rendering Has Speed-Sensitive Rear Wing

Adopted from the American-English fender mirror, what the Japanese call “Fenda Mira” used to be standard equipment in the Land of the Rising Sun until 1983, when door mirrors were liberalized on passenger cars. Despite the legislative change, taxi drivers prefer the fender mirror because there is less of a blind spot and they protrude less from the body of the car, an important aspect when maneuvering on narrow streets.
The GR Supra, therefore, doesn’t come and isn’t available with rearview mirrors on the front fenders. On the other hand, Hangzhou-based pixel artist Sugar Chow has come up with a rather interesting rendering of the sports coupe with a German heart.
Describing himself as a “car design amateur,” the Chinese designer has also changed the design of the wheels with a black-and-bronze finish as well as the design of the roof and rear end. The wagon-esque aesthetics are complemented by two subtle roof bars in black, a roof spoiler, and a speed-sensitive rear wing.
The rendering doesn’t stop here, though. Looking closer at the digital interpretation of the GR Supra, you’ll further notice extra-wide rear tires and different styling for the taillights with four circular motifs for each taillight. The reverse light cluster is also different from the real-life model, now featuring red LEDs instead of white LEDs.
Unfortunately for A90 enthusiasts, the latest Supra series won’t be offered as a shooting brake. Toyota didn’t even make a case for a good ol’ three-pedal setup for the 2021 model year, but on the upside, the B58 six-cylinder engine is finally available with the same output as the turbocharged 3.0-liter mill in the BMW Z4 M40i soft-top roadster.
A tuning shop from Texas can help you with swapping the ZF 8HP with a six-speed manual, but the undertaking costs nearly as much as an all-new example of the Nissan Versa. European Auto Group is charging a little more than $12,000 for the conversion, and each conversion takes between 30 to 45 days to finish.
