Hear and Watch the New Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Doing What a Hypercar Should Do

Aston Martin’s Valkyrie already was a vehicle that happily and easily accepted the hypercar badging, but this new AMR Pro version of it is just downright amazing from any point of view. While the British carmaker published just a teaser of it, we now have a video of the land rocket stretching its legs in Bahrain. So you can see it before you’re supposed to!
Are cars copying phones nowadays? We have the standard version, the spider or cabriolet variant, and now the Pro. Apple and Samsung have left quite a mark, it seems. Not everything has to be a “Plus” or a “Max” to attract drivers that are skillfully and financially well enough to enjoy such engineering masterpieces and industry landmarks.
With this small rant out of the way, it’s time to discover the Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin Racing Pro. Yes, that’s the car’s full name because “AMR” stands for Aston Martin Racing.
Unlike the 235 (150 coupes and 85 spiders) standard or normal Valkyrie models that will ever be made by Aston Martin with a hefty price tag that starts from $3.2 million, the AMR Pro is more of a secret, ultra-exclusive, track-only hypercar that’ll carry a premium of $300,000 over the “basic” one. Looking at its shape, it’s clearly not meant for your commute or for visiting a Cars and Coffee event. The vehicle’s resemblance to Aston Martin’s F1 car is uncanny. The shapes are there, but what hides under the hood is slightly different. And it counts!
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro sports a V12 powertrain that’s capable of 1,000 bhp or 1,013 HP. The 6.5-liter engine can rev up to 11,000 rpm! Initially, it was supposed to be a raw version of the street-legal Valkyrie. Now it contains Le Mans and F1 DNA. Moreover, it even has some Rimac and Red Bull Advanced Technologies in it. Only 40 will be built, a plus of 15 cars over what was initially confirmed. All of them will be left-hand drive models.
It’s not yet clear when customers will get a hold of their new cars, but Aston Martin will surely make and ship them. Even though there were already some delays registered, the hypercars will reach their owners.
One thing’s for sure: we can’t wait to see someone that’s not an F1 pilot drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.
Now here’s the car running laps in Bahrain before the F1 GP started. Keep in mind Aston Martin will drop their own clip this week. If this is not enough, then there’s more coming!
With this small rant out of the way, it’s time to discover the Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin Racing Pro. Yes, that’s the car’s full name because “AMR” stands for Aston Martin Racing.
Unlike the 235 (150 coupes and 85 spiders) standard or normal Valkyrie models that will ever be made by Aston Martin with a hefty price tag that starts from $3.2 million, the AMR Pro is more of a secret, ultra-exclusive, track-only hypercar that’ll carry a premium of $300,000 over the “basic” one. Looking at its shape, it’s clearly not meant for your commute or for visiting a Cars and Coffee event. The vehicle’s resemblance to Aston Martin’s F1 car is uncanny. The shapes are there, but what hides under the hood is slightly different. And it counts!
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro sports a V12 powertrain that’s capable of 1,000 bhp or 1,013 HP. The 6.5-liter engine can rev up to 11,000 rpm! Initially, it was supposed to be a raw version of the street-legal Valkyrie. Now it contains Le Mans and F1 DNA. Moreover, it even has some Rimac and Red Bull Advanced Technologies in it. Only 40 will be built, a plus of 15 cars over what was initially confirmed. All of them will be left-hand drive models.
It’s not yet clear when customers will get a hold of their new cars, but Aston Martin will surely make and ship them. Even though there were already some delays registered, the hypercars will reach their owners.
One thing’s for sure: we can’t wait to see someone that’s not an F1 pilot drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.
Now here’s the car running laps in Bahrain before the F1 GP started. Keep in mind Aston Martin will drop their own clip this week. If this is not enough, then there’s more coming!