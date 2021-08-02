Aston Martin Teases a Roofless Valkyrie for Its Pebble Beach U.S. Anniversary

Roughly half a decade has passed since Aston Martin first showcased the AM-RB 001 Concept. Now it wears a proper name of Nordic descent (Valkyrie) and it’s expected to finally kick off the limited production build series later this year. So, let’s check out its future.
The British automaker has just announced its official (“biggest ever”) participation at the 2021 edition of the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. On August 15th, the company will celebrate seven decades since it officially joined the U.S. automotive market. And of course, it has a few surprises planned. “Two major Aston Martin product introductions planned; one global reveal and one North American debut.”
Well, given the substantial Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team presence, complete with the AMR21 being on display, it would be logical for the North American introduction to focus on something related, such as the recent Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition. But, actually, it's just the production version of the Valhalla. On the other hand, the main global reveal would be shrouded in mystery if not for the brand’s see-through way of keeping it a secret.
After all, did they want to keep everything under wraps or just play with us – given the sole hero picture accompanying the press release (which is embedded below, as per tradition)? The darkened shot seems to depict a Valkyrie. Only that it’s not a usual example, given the fact that its doors have a scissor-style opening setup, instead of the usual gullwing model.
So, that makes us suspect that Aston Martin’s new global introduction will be a roofless Valkyrie. It’s hard to make out the details – it's a teaser, after all – but it seems there’s no fixed roof beyond the windshield frame. As far as we can tell, the headrests for the lightweight bucket seats appear to protrude above the frame and finish just in line with the strategically placed rear floodlights.
Well, since the Pebble Beach event is just around the corner it’s not going to be long before the mystery is uncovered. Plus, Aston Martin fans might also want to look up the company’s way of honoring the “long-standing relationship with James Bond franchise.” Just saying, in case you don’t care about a Valkyrie Roadster...
