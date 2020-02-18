SLRV Commander 8x8 Is the King of Luxury Campers – And It’s a Duplex

Aston Martin Valkyrie Hits the Track in Packs of Three

Targeting a slice of the same pie as the This is exactly what happened this week, when Aston gave three Valkyries the run of their lives with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon at the controls. The cars, all verification prototypes, where put through their paces as the carmaker is accelerating the development process for the models expected to enter production later this year.And this is only the beginning of fun at the track with the Valkyrie. In the coming months, Aston will complete work on five other verification prototypes, and all will come out and play, allowing engineers to figure out what needs to be fine-tuned for the production version.“I was here at Silverstone to watch the first runs of the Aston Martin Valkyrie at the British Grand Prix last year but of course it’s always better to be behind the wheel yourself, and to be one of the first guys to drive an insane car like this was really exciting. It was amazing to get a first taste of it,” said in a statement Max Verstappen.The collaboration between Aston Martin and the Red Bull engineers does not limit itself to Formula 1 drivers getting behind the wheel of the Valkyrie. The hypercar is in fact the result of a collaboration between the two organizations, and a few others.Targeting a slice of the same pie as the Mercedes-AMG One , the car is powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine handled by Cosworth. Befitting a hypercar, the engine should crank out around 1,000 hp, and that should make it the most powerful naturally-aspirated car ever built for the road.

