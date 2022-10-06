GM Design Teases a Sporty CUV, People Be Like ‘EV Chevrolet Camaro, Is That You?’

For better or worse, GM’s rivals have already laid out their pony and muscle car plans for the foreseeable future. Alone, Chevy still dwells in muddy uncertainty.
Stellantis’ nuked all Dodge Charger and Challenger expectations when it recently announced the 2023 model year would be the final one for their ICE-powered versions. They are also making the most of them as the Detroit automaker will produce no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special limited editions for collectors and profiteers alike.
Plus, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept paved the way for the nameplate’s return to a two-door fastback lifestyle while also showing a glimpse of the electrified future. Then Ford also delivered a potential genius strike by revealing the (S650) seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang as an ICE-exclusive EcoBoost and Coyote V8 affair, and for the time being, even dismissing rumors of an upcoming hybrid version.
So, where does that leave General Motors and the iconic Chevy Camaro? Frankly, in total and abysmal limbo. The sales are slipping towards the bottom of the ocean. And we have not even heard anything about the rumors of the nameplate morphing into an EV sedan and crossover SUV for the next installment (as of late). Alas, the General Motors Design studio’s social media folks know how to stir the CGI pot, even if what they are showcasing is merely wishful thinking and perhaps unrelated to fan desires.
Thus, here is an ideation sketch by designer Jason Chen presenting an unnamed and unbranded sporty CUV that got enthusiasts thinking quite a lot on the given theme. Some loved the Caddy Eldorado-style C-pillar rear window, while others jumped at the chance of imagining this could be the future Camaro EV crossover SUV.
So, what do you think, yay – as in, we would love such a Caddy or Camaro EV interpretation. Or nay, as in GM has already botched enough things with its recent revivals – such as the boring Blazer!
