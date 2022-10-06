Four-Door Tesla Model R Shooting Brake Concept Is a Roadster Dreamt for Families

Far from us to act as Tesla detractors. Still, we all must contend with hard truths: this company has as much vaporware as mind-numbing EV models that can teach any ICE-powered vehicle a lesson in performance.
So, the latter would be the 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid super-sedan and Model X Plaid high-performance SUV. As for the former, we could pick from a bunch (just look at Tesla’s AI Day), but we are just going to settle – for the sake of the current argument – on the Cybertruck EV pickup and second-generation Tesla Roadster AWD sports car.
Remember how the Tesla Cybertruck was announced back in 2019, and it is still nowhere available to battle the hulking GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T new kid on the full-size EV pickup truck block, or the ubiquitous Ford F-Series, now also derived as the Lightning EV? Well, the successor to Tesla’s first production car, the original Roadster from 2008, was announced some six years before production allegedly commences in 2023!
Alas, it still has its fans, it seems. But, as it turns out, some of them do not want the Roadster as a two-door grand tourer and can also do something about their desires, even if only virtually. Thus, meet Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, who loves to dabble with interesting 3D concept ideas and often gives them aggressive EV twists.
Well, on this occasion, the pixel master dropped the European or Asian thoughts in favor of yet another Americana hoot. So, after a 1,000+ horsepower, widebody DeLorean restomod prototype that harbored a cool flat-12 (Porsche) secret, now it is time to bear witness to the digital birth of Tesla’s Model R.
What is that, one might ask? That is easy to answer. It is the feisty Tesla Roadster that morphed into a proper family car and now has four doors and a stylish Shooting Brake estate appearance. Neat, right?
