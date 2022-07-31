Ford Motorhome Virtual Racing Series Comes to an End at the Nürburgring With 24 Drivers

As we were trying to come up with one last interesting challenge for RV Month, we noticed several of you asking for a Motorhome-only race at the Nurburgring. And of course, we weren't going to pass down the chance at taking our virtual home on wheels for one last lap around the Green Hell.
As we were trying out different engine swaps, we realized something that had eluded us before. This is something that Gary Patterson, the creator of the RV mod had pointed out: Don't forget to turn up the boost.
We then realized that during our first attempts, we were not aware of the fact that we could do that. So we quickly entered the game and pushed the corresponding button needed to bring the boost up to the max. All of sudden, we realized the straight-line potential of the C-Class motorhome.
You can go faster than 124 mph (200 kph), but with no weight adjustments, you'd better be careful going through corners. On our first attempt, we pushed opponent strength and aggression levels to 100%. To make things even more complicated, we added the maximum number of AI drivers on the grid: 23.
RV-exclusive race might not be such a good idea after all.
No harm can come to you while playing Assetto Corsa, but this would certainly be a dangerous endeavor in real life. The traffic jam caused by so many opponents is horrendous, and it doesn't help that each one of them is acting like they're playing Grand Theft Auto on Crazy mode.
If you do manage to overtake a few of them, by the time the coast is clear the front-runners are already too far away. As we opted for a single lap, we needed 10.48 seconds to finish it with the RV running on full boost.
It's insane to think that on our first lap on the Green Hell with this chassis, we were slower with the Sauber C9 engine and less weight. We decided to give it another try, this time starting from P1. It doesn't take long for the strongest of your opponents to catch up to you.
We managed to hold on to dear life and with 10% of the way to go we were sitting in P5. Relaxing for a second was not a good idea, as we were immediately rammed by another RV and sent into oblivion, cursing across the grass and into the metal barriers.
After several different setups, we decided to take the AI's aggression level down to 10%. We also lowered their strength level to 80%, while activating full mechanical damage and tire wear to make things a bit more challenging.
Instead of opting to start from the back of the grid, we went for two laps of qualifying: 10:23 was our best time and that had us sitting in P1. All of sudden, with no aggression, everything felt a lot easier. Of course, doing battle online against other real players would be a lot more fun. Back when Jimmy Broadbent tried the virtual RV, he opted to go down this route as you will see in the videos below.
RV racing endeavors. After all, it's the crazy things like this that make video games so exciting.
And until we can find the financial backup to try and build an RV for motorsport activities in real life, we'll also be able to go back to the PC or console for some worry-free fun. Thank you for following RV Month on autoevolution and thank you for watching our series of "Ford Motorhome Hits the Racetrack"
