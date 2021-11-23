Ford F-250 Tremor Becomes Even More Hugely Capable on 4.5'' Pintop Lift and 38s

5 2022 Ford Maverick Shelby GT350R Looks Virtually Ready for Both Street and Track

The F-150 Raptor or the reinvented Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door twins are clear statements of Ford’s off-road prowess. But even on regular models, one can stray off the beaten path with packages such as the FX4 or Tremor. The latter became available from the 2020 model year on the mighty Super Duty series as well, making the F-250 Lariat not just huge – but also hugely capable out of the box.Even when stock, a Super Duty Tremor can tackle just about anything. Save for the occasionally tight city parking lot, probably. But how about increasing both its street and off-road credibility and capability with a “little” aftermarket intervention ? Well, the good folks over at CJC Off Road have managed to snatch away the daily driver of a VP from Carli Suspension and they're now showing off its massive... well, everything.Dressed up in an alluring crimson paint and fitted with lots of contrasting black elements (especially underneath), this is no regular Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor . First and foremost, the pickup truck rides on a Carly Pintop 4.5/5.5-inch suspension lift kit system that costs no less than $4,805. Since it’s one of Carli’s daily-driven/trial trucks, it also comes with all other bells and whistles.Among them, we could mention the $760 Carli torsion sway bar, $1,030 true dual stabilizer low/high mount kit, $1,490 fabricated radius arms, $1,670 full progressive leaf springs, as well as a few non-Carli Suspension options. Those include the cool and less-obtrusive Baja Designs 7 XL linkable lights that go for a rather pricey $1,669.95.But that’s not all because the tough-yet-streetable off-road look is completed with a nice pack of 38-inch Toyo MTs wrapped around a very interesting 20-inch with zero offset American Force Evo SS wheelset. Now, if only the reviewer mixed the highly instructive technical description with a few glorious shots of this Tremor running amuck in the desert...

