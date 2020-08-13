2020 F-250 Tremor and Ram 2500 Power Wagon Have Titanic Off-Road Drag Race

Revival Cycles Outdid Themselves Again Building ‘The Six’ From Scratch

People drag race any kind of vehicle these days. We've seen anything from limousines to electric motorcycles and everything in between line up next to each other, hit that accelerator, and head toward the finish line as quickly as possible. 9 photos



Not if you race the trucks off-road, though. The guys at Edmunds decided that ditching the pavement for a patch of scorched land was the way to go with these two, and it's hard to find any arguments against it. After all, we are talking about a



Speaking of money, the pair is pretty similarly priced to begin with, but the two trucks in the video have a $17,000 gap between them, which sadly has a huge impact on the outcome of the race. That's because most of the difference (about $10,000 of it) comes from Ford's very non-stock engine: the 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel.



The standard engine on the F-250 Tremor is a 7.3-liter V8 with 430 hp and 475 lb-ft (643 Nm) of torque. That's pretty close to the 6.4-liter V8 in the Ram Power Wagon which is rated at 410 hp and 429 lb-ft (581 Nm) of torque. Throw the diesel in the Tremor, however, and you've got yourself a beast with 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft (1,421 Nm) of torque. That's definitely the kind of engine you would want in a vehicle weighing 8,000 lbs (3,628 kg), no matter the scenario.



Speaking of weight, the Ram is significantly lighter at 7,460 lbs (3,384 kg), but is it light enough to counter the huge, huge torque deficit? Well, the man driving the Power Wagon sure thinks so, or is it more a case of wishful thinking? Watch the clip below and see for yourself.



