Ford's F-150 Lightning EV Truck Revolution Nears, So the Blue Oval Bets on Utility

Well, despite the potential backlash from performance-focused purists, it’s easy – according to Ford. Just take the iconic Mustang and turn it into a battery-operated four-door crossover SUV. Then, get the best-selling version of the legendary F-Series and hark back to the SVT performance times to deliver a resurrected, zero-emissions F-150 Lightning.
Now that you think about it, everything sounds a bit controversial. But Ford seems to have a master plan. If the Mustang Mach-E plays the expanding family card, it feels like the F-150 Lightning is as much about high-performance and range as it is about... utility. That’s called covering all the bases in our rulebook, even though F-150 owners are meme-famous for stylishly “carrying air” in their pristine trucks.
So, let’s do a recap. Rumored and teased for an exceedingly long time, the Ford F-150 Lightning finally broke cover earlier this year in May as “the truck of the future.” It’s part of Blue Oval’s $22 billion worldwide electric vehicle strategy and should come with an affordable starting price of $39,974 sometime early next year – if Ford doesn’t slap its eager customers with another of its famous initial delivery delays.
The design is modern yet well known, and detractors might have to bite their tongues when trying to have interested customers worried about traditional pickup truck utility. This is because Ford also touts up to 2,000 pounds (907 kg) of payload capacity and up to 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg) of available towing capacity with its Max Trailer Tow Package.
Not to mention the existence of the commercially-oriented Pro model, which comes with its charging and connectivity solutions for easy fleet integration, a complimentary 32-amp Ford Mobile Charger to help small businesses make the EV transition, new digital fleet planning tools, a promised 40% reduction in scheduled maintenance costs, and more.
Among the latter are the “spacious, high-tech cargo area complete with four 120-volt AC Pro Power Onboard electrical outlets and two USB ports,” as well as – courtesy of the Tesla EV lesson – a first-ever “Mega Power Frunk.” Interestingly, as Ford just kicked off the pre-production schedule for the F-150 Lightning (targeting spring 2022 deliveries for the 150,000+ reservation holders), the company is keen on taking much pride in its newly developed frunk.
Rivian’s R1T. Truck fleet owners and retail customers were responsible for guiding the company around “the innovative design of the F-150 Lightning pickup’s Mega Power Frunk, leading to multiple power sources and enough space to house two golf bags.”
If pricey golf clubs aren’t the focus, no worries, because the frunk has 400 liters (14.1 cubic feet) of cargo space and a maximum payload capacity of 400 pounds (181 kg), which is enough to hold lots of cement bags, as well as greasy and wet stuff. Naturally, there’s also a one-way drain for making cleaning an easy task.
“The F-150 Lightning pickup’s Mega Power Frunk is one of those features that reshape what vehicles can provide for customers. Its sheer size, ample power supply, drainable floor and open and close system that opens with the touch of a button makes it frunking awesome!” explains Linda Zhang, F-150 Lightning Chief Program Engineer.
The frunk has an asymmetrical design but also comes with a rubberized floor with anti-slide properties as well as atypical truck lighting. So, instead of the usual pieces that get blocked by cargo, the Team Edison engineers installed the lighting sources on the inner side of the hood. It also comes equipped with no less than four electrical outlets and a couple of USB ports, all connected to a 2.4 kW source of power that can juice up laptops, TVs, speakers, power tools, and many more.
