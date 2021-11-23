2021 Ford Bronco With MagnaFlow Cat-Back Exhaust Sounds More Like It

For the time being, the Bronco is offered with two force-fed mills. The base motor is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost we all know and love from the Ranger and Mustang, while the optional powertrain comes in the guise of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged mill that generates quite a bit of peak torque.
As long as you fill ‘er up with premium-grade fuel, the six-cylinder lump cranks out 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm). I would’ve given you some revolutions per minute as well, but Ford hasn’t bothered publishing the RPMs even though the 2022 MY is right around the corner.
In combination with the 10-speed automatic transmission of the Explorer, not the beefier gearbox of the Ranger, the V6-engined Bronco exhibits the kind of giddy-up the previous-generation Bronco could only dream of. Still and all, the six-cylinder powerplant doesn’t make the best sound out there.
Coming courtesy of Town & Country Ford general manager Mitchell Watts, the featured Bronco has been upgraded with a cat-back exhaust from MagnaFlow. Priced at $1,099 on the dealership’s website, the high-clearance system improves the aural qualities of the EcoBoost V6 although it’s not going to impress any V8 loyalists out there. On the upside, it’s road-legal and it’s a bolt-on upgrade that won’t trigger the check engine light.
Mounted closer to the undercarriage than Ford’s bone-stock exhaust, the cat-back system consists of 3-inch main piping that leads to a straight-through muffler complemented by a 2.5-inch side exit. MagnaFlow also makes a case for tunable no-drone technology in the guise of a quarter-wave resonator that eliminates unwanted noises at cruising speeds. Constructed from stainless steel, the $1,099 exhaust is covered by a lifetime warranty.
“The perfect tone for a daily driver” is how Mitch describes the MagnaFlow-tuned Bronco. “Any louder I wouldn’t be happy, but the loudest setting on this exhaust is where I am definitely going to leave it.”
